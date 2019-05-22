You know the drill: new month, new movies. June is coming, and bringing it with it a whole new slew of titles you’ll be able to stream on Netflix. Check out the best new TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in June 2019.

Movies Coming to Netflix in June 2019

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

The best Spider-Man movie ever made hits Netflix in June, and that’s worth getting excited about. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is a wildly inventive, massively entertaining and ultimately endearing animated extravaganza. Not only does it take the somewhat tired superhero genre to new, thrilling places – it also boasts an important message about learning to believe in yourself. Sound hokey? Maybe, but it works, and it works considerably well. More superhero movies like this, please.

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

Steven Spielberg‘s A.I. Artificial Intelligence was a bit misunderstood when it opened in 2001. Since then, though, folks seem to have realized to appreciate the movie. Taking over for the late Stanley Kubrick, Spielberg crafts a visually spectacular but shockingly dark narrative about a robot boy who wants nothing more than to be human. Spielberg is an eternal optimist, but the bleakness of Kubrick’s vision bled into the film, resulting in a tragic tale where the only happy ending comes as the result of a dying dream.

20th Century Women

Mike Mills‘s funny, touching 20th Century Women finds Annette Bening playing a single mother trying to raise her son in 1979 California. That may sound like typical indie movie territory, but Mills takes things to the next level with the novel-like storytelling he creates here. It helps that the film boasts killer performances from Benning, Elle Fanning, and Greta Gerwig in what might be her best performance to date.

The Dark Knight

Hey, you ever hear of this movie? It’s supposed to be good, I think. Kind of an obscure title, I guess.

Carrie

The first Stephen King movie ever came from Brian De Palma, adapting King’s debut novel. Sissy Spacek plays lonely, bullied teen Carrie White, who just happens to possess some terrifying, dangerous telekinetic powers. When the bullying goes to the extreme, both from Carrie’s classmates and her psycho ultra-religious mother, Carrie explodes like a time bomb. De Palma employs split-screens, extreme close-ups and more to concoct a visually compelling horror film that can never be topped, no matter how many damn remakes get released.