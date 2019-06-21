Summer is here, bringing with it hot weather, insects, fireworks, and sunburns. Also: new stuff to watch on Netflix. July has several offerings worth checking out, and you won’t have to face the summer heat to sit through them. Check out the best new TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in July 2019.

Movies Coming to Netflix in July 2019

Stranger Things 3

Alright, let’s get the big one out of the way first. Stranger Things is back, baby – and season 3 looks a hell of lot better than the somewhat lackluster season 2. The kids from Hawkins continue to grow up before our eyes, and once again they have to deal with all sorts of dangerous stuff. This time, “romance blossoms and complicates the group’s dynamic, and they’ll have to figure out how to grow up without growing apart.” Oh, and there’s a new mall in town! That’s a good thing, right? I mean, what could possibly go wrong?

Taxi Driver

Martin Scorsese‘s gritty trip through the hellhole that was New York feels dangerous, even all the years later. There’s a raw, violent energy at work in this story of a Vietnam vet (Robert De Niro) slowly going out of his mind as he reacts to the filth and degradation he sees all around him. Scorsese had directed before Taxi Driver, but it was this film that launched him into the auteur stratosphere, solidifying him as a filmmaker to watch forever after.

Road House

Oh, hell yeah – Road House! The most poetic movie ever made about one man beating the shit out of everyone. Patrick Swayze plays Dalton, the world’s best bar bouncer who gets hired to clean up a run-down watering hole. While there, he falls in love, fights like hell, and takes on an evil millionaire. Oh, and Sam Elliott shows up and makes everyone swoon. This film can’t be beat.

Inglourious Basterds

What’s Quentin Tarantino‘s best movie? Everyone has their own opinion, and my money would probably be on Jackie Brown. But Inglourious Basterds comes pretty damn close. This was the beginning of Tarantino’s alternate history kick, and it’s assembled masterfully, weaving several stories set during World War II, and culminating in a game-changing ending. The script crackles, aided by stellar performances – most notably Christoph Waltz, who was apparently born to recite Tarantino’s dialogue.

Swordfish

Remember Swordfish? It’s incredibly stupid! But also…really entertaining? This comical action flick finds Hugh Jackman as a hacker – the ultimate hacker. You know he’s good because he uses like, 500 computer monitors, and types really fast to techno music. Jackman is recruited by spy John Travolta, and tasked with hacking some money. Travolta hams it up big time, sporting a ridiculous soul patch. Sure, there are better movies coming to Netflix in July. But you should probably just watch Swordfish.