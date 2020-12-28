A new year, a new list of movies coming to HBO Max, the WarnerMedia streaming service that is finally living up to its potential to be a one-stop shop for all things DC Comics. Because amid all the prestige dramas and stone-cold classics, there has been, until now, a lack of the beloved DC animated shows that aired during the ’90s and early 2000s. But I’m here to tell you that Batman Beyond will finally be streaming — among other titles. Here are the best TV shows and movies coming to HBO Max in January 2021.

All the President’s Men

In times like these, All the President’s Men almost feels like a fantasy: Here were two steadfast journalists (played brilliantly by Robert Redford and Dustin Hoffman) simply putting their heads down and doing their jobs to uncover a conspiracy that reaches all they way to the top of the government — and they won. Back when newspapers could topple presidents and authority figures were held accountable, Alan J. Pakula‘s masterful conspiracy drama carried with it a paranoid edge that felt dark for the time the 1976 film was released, but is almost lightweight compared to today.

Batman Beyond

Red alert: Batman Beyond is coming to HBO Max. All the Batman animated shows and a few of the direct-to-video movies are, too, but I felt the need to highlight Batman Beyond because of what a banger this 1999 DC animated show was. Featuring a stylish steampunk-meets-gothic aesthetic, and imagining a future in which an elderly Bruce Wayne entrusts the Batsuit to a fast-talking teen, Batman Beyond put its own stamp on the Batman legacy that felt new, fresh, and ultra-cool. Very schway.

Mad Max: Fury Road

What can I say? Mad Max: Fury Road is an action masterpiece. Septuagenarian George Miller showed up all the flashy young action filmmakers working today with his high-octane 2015 Mad Max sequel, which starred Tom Hardy as the title character and Charlize Theron as one of the all-time greatest action heroines in cinema — making such an impact that a Theron-less prequel is currently in the works. But there’s nothing like watching a steely-eyed Theron using Hardy’s shoulder to steady her rifle in Miller’s stroke of action perfection.

Mulholland Drive

Mulholland Drive is David Lynch‘s uncanny, bizarro love letter to the City of Dreams, following Naomi Watts‘ cheerful aspiring actress Betty as she arrives in Los Angeles and strikes up a close friendship with a beautiful amnesiac woman (Laura Elena Harring) named Rita. Noir meets soap in this beguiling dream-film, which famously began as probably one of the weirdest TV pilots ever made.

Pushing Daisies

Bryan Fuller‘s gone-too-soon fantasy comedy series never got the acclaim it deserved, and even now has been somewhat banished to the dark corners of the internet as a forgotten curiosity. But Pushing Daisies is a whimsical delight whose brief life makes the two-season series all the more sweet, due in part to Fuller’s vibrant visuals and to the gonzo, super charming performances by Lee Pace, Kristen Chenoweth, and Anna Friel.