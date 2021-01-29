January is ending, and not a moment too soon. As we headed into February, new titles are headed to HBO Max, and a lot of them are definitely worth checking out. Here are the best TV shows and movies coming to HBO Max in February 2021.

Judas and the Black Messiah

A film that’s already generating plenty of awards season buzz, Judas and the Black Messiah tells the story of how Bill O’Neal (Lakeith Stanfield) infiltrated the Black Panthers to get close to Chairman Fred Hampton (Daniel Kaluuya) and report his movements to the FBI. If you’ve seen the fantastic trailer for this movie you’re likely already very excited to check it out.

Unforgiven

Clint Eastwood’s masterpiece, Unforgiven is a deconstruction of the Western genre that made the actor and director a star to begin with. Eastwood plays an aging gunfighter who gets hired to kill a group of cowboys who assaulted a woman, but first, he has to reckon with a psychotic lawman played to perfection by Gene Hackman. Nothing Eastwood has directed since this has even come close to being as good.

Aquaman

What’s the best DCEU movie? Why, Aquaman, of course. A movie where an octopus plays the drums. A movie where Jason Momoa makes pee jokes. A movie where Amber Heard eats flowers. A movie where Patrick Wilson is having the time of his life playing someone named Ocean Master. A movie where Nicole Kidman wears a giant fish-monster costume. This is cinema, baby. Every other DCEU movie wishes it was as entertaining as this.

Blade Runner 2049

Controversial statement: Blade Runner 2049 is better than Blade Runner. Go ahead, put me in movie jail, you’ll never get me to recant such a brave confession! Ryan Gosling is a robo-cop who gets mixed up in a mystery that involves Harrison Ford‘s character from the first film. It’s a brooding, sprawling, gorgeous movie that deserved better.

Dunkirk

Christopher Nolan‘s Dunkirk is the summation of everything Nolan learned up until this point. It combines all of his filmmaking tricks to result in a powerful World War II drama that is arguably the filmmaker’s best work to date.

TV and Movies Coming to HBO Max in February 2021

Exact Dates to be Announced:

Close Enough, Season 2 Premiere

Esme & Roy, Max Original Series Season 2D Premiere

February 1:

All Good Things, 2010 (HBO)

The Amityville Horror, 1979 (HBO)

The Amityville Horror, 2005 (HBO)

American Style

The Apparition, 2012 (HBO)

Austin Powers in Goldmember, 2002

Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery, 1997

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, 1999

Backdraft, 1991 (HBO)

Batman & Robin, 1997

Batman Forever, 1995

Batman Returns, 1992

Batman, 1989

Batman: The Brave and the Bold

Be Cool, 2005 (HBO)

Blade Runner: The Final Cut, 2007

Butter, 2012 (HBO)

Captain Blood, 1935

Chewing Gum

Death Row Stories, Season 5

Deep Down, 2021 (HBO)

Drumline, 2002 (Extended Version) (HBO)

The Four Feathers, 2002 (HBO)

Get A Job, 2016 (HBO)

Get Shorty, 1995 (HBO)

Getting Even With Dad, 1994 (HBO)

Ghoulies II, 1987 (HBO)

Ghoulies, 1985 (HBO)

Giant, 1956

The Graduate, 1967

Growing Up Milwaukee, 2020

Head of the Class

The Investigation, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)

The limited series explores the complex real-life investigation surrounding the 2017 murder of Swedish journalist Kim Wall, making international headlines around the world as one of the most notorious criminal cases in Danish media history.

Jacob’s Ladder, 1990 (HBO)

Jason Goes To Hell: The Final Friday, 1993 (HBO)

Justice League

Justice League Unlimited

La Deuda, 2021 (HBO)

Lars And The Real Girl, 2007 (HBO)

The Last Exorcism, 2010 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Lay The Favorite, 2012 (HBO)

Life Of Pi, 2012 (HBO)

Love & Basketball, 2000

The Lucky One, 2012 (HBO)

Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior, 1983

Man of Steel, 2013

The Matrix, 1999

The Matrix Reloaded, 2003

The Matrix Revolutions, 2003

Monkey Shines, 1988 (HBO)

Murder On The Orient Express, 1974 (HBO)

My Bloody Valentine 3-D, 2009 (HBO)

The Neverending Story II The Next Chapter, 1991 (HBO)

Outbreak, 1995

Pathfinder, 2007 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Presumed Innocent, 1990

Raw Deal, 1986 (HBO)

Robot Chicken, Season 10B

Safe House, 2012 (HBO)

Saw II, 2005 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Saw III, 2006 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Saw IV, 2007 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Saw V, 2008 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Saw VI, 2009 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Saw, 2004 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Saw: The Final Chapter, 2010 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Selena, 1997

The Shadow, 1994 (HBO)

Sling Blade, 1996 (HBO)

Stop-Loss, 2008 (HBO)

Sunshine Cleaning, 2009 (HBO)

The Goonies, 1985

The Tank, 2017 (HBO)

This Must Be The Place, 2012 (HBO)

Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy, 2011 (HBO)

Training Day, 2001

Unforgiven, 1992

United Shades of America, Season 5

Up In The Air, 2009 (HBO)

Wildcats, 1986 (HBO)

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, 1971

February 2:

A Rodeo Film, ABFF HBO Short Film Competition Finalist (HBO)

A Storybook Ending, ABFF HBO Short Film Competition Finalist (HBO)

Black Boy Joy, ABFF HBO Short Film Competition Finalist (HBO)

The Cypher, ABFF HBO Short Film Competition Finalist (HBO)

Dolapo Is Fine, ABFF HBO Short Film Competition Winner (HBO)

Fake Famous, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

February 3:

Tacoma FD, Season 2

February 4:

Haute Dog (S1C), Max Original Series

Selena + Chef, Season 2 Finale

February 5:

Aquaman , 2018

Earwig and the Witch (Studio Ghibli Premiere), 2021

In Other Words, 2021 (HBO)

Vengeance: Killer Coworkers

Vengeance: Killer Lovers

Vengeance: Killer Neighbors

February 6:

Irresistible, 2020 (HBO)

The Windsors: Inside The Royal Dynasty, 2019

February 7:

We Bare Bears: The Movie, 2020

February 9:

Black Art: In The Absence Of Light, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Gen:Lock, Season 1

February 10:

C.B. Strike: Lethal White, Season Finale (HBO)

February 11:

There is No “I” in Threesome, HBO Max Documentary Premiere

There is No I in Threesome is about a New Zealand couple who decide to open up their relationship.

February 12:

Dunkirk, 2017 (HBO)

El Inconveniente (Aka One Careful Owner), 2021 (HBO)

Havana Street Party Presents: Beatriz Luengo (HBO)

Judas and the Black Messiah, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021

Bill O’Neal (Lakeith Stanfield) infiltrates the Black Panthers per FBI Agent Mitchell (Jesse Plemons) and J. Edgar Hoover (Martin Sheen). As Black Panther Chairman Fred Hampton (Daniel Kaluuya) ascends, falling for a fellow revolutionary (Dominique Fishback) en route, a battle wages for O’Neal’s soul.

Very Scary People, Season 2

February 13:

The Book Of Eli, 2010 (HBO)

February 14:

The Lady And The Dale, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, Season 8 Premiere (HBO)

February 15:

30 Coins, Season Finale (HBO)

The Batman

Food Wars! The Fourth Plate (Dubbed) (Crunchyroll Collection)

Hot Ones, Season 1

Jimmy Carter: Rock and Roll President, 2020

Static Shock

February 18:

Arthur’s Law (Dubbed), Max Original Series Premiere

Ben 10, Season 4B

It’s a Sin, Max Original Limited Series Premiere

Set in 1981, Ritchie (Olly Alexander), Roscoe (Omari Douglas) and Colin (Callum Scott Howells) are young lads, strangers at first, leaving home at 18 and heading off to London with hope and ambition and joy… and walking straight into a virus that most of the world ignores.

February 19:

The Killer Truth, Season 1

February 20:

Argo, 2012 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Jujutsu Kaisen, Season 1 Episodes 1-12 (Dubbed)

February 22:

Beartown, Series Premiere (HBO)

A five-episode limited series from Sweden, explores the hopes that bring a small community together, the secrets that tear it apart, the courage it takes for an individual to go against the group and the consequences of how we raise our children.

February 23:

Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel (HBO)

February 26:

Blade Runner 2049, 2017 (HBO)

Lupe, 2021 (HBO)

Painting With John, Season Finale (HBO)

Tom & Jerry, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021

One of the most beloved rivalries in history is reignited when Jerry moves into New York City’s finest hotel on the eve of “the wedding of the century,” forcing the event’s desperate planner to hire Tom to get rid of him, in director Tim Story’s “Tom & Jerry.” The ensuing cat and mouse battle threatens to destroy her career, the wedding and possibly the hotel itself. But soon, an even bigger problem arises: a diabolically ambitious staffer conspiring against all three of them.

February 27:

Bill And Ted’s Bogus Journey, 1991 (HBO)

Bill And Ted’s Excellent Adventure, 1989 (HBO)

How It Really Happened, Season 5