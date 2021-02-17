Nearly a year after the pandemic first shut down theaters, Disney is embarking on a new experiment with its upcoming theatrical release, Raya and the Last Dragon: dropping the animated fantasy epic on both Disney+ Premier Access and in theaters. That’s not the only buzzy title coming to the service next month, with the new Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier also set to make its premiere. Check out the best TV and movies coming to Disney+ and Hulu in March 2021.

Raya and the Last Dragon

Disney’s newest animated feature will be hitting both theaters and Disney+ Premier Access (meaning you will have to pay that extra $30 fee) in March, and the Southeast Asian-inspired fantasy epic looks to be worth the price. Raya and the Last Dragon stars Kelly Marie Tran as the titular lone warrior tasked with tracking down the legendary last dragon (Awkwafina) in order to save humanity from an evil that threatens to engulf the world. (March 5 on Disney+)

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan reprise their roles as Sam Wilson (A.K.A. the Falcon) and Bucky Barnes (a reformed Winter Soldier) in an action series that pits them against John Walker, a comic book antagonist known as U.S. Agent (A.K.A. Super-Patriot), a sort of dark Bizarro version of Captain America. The series looks to tap into the unexpected buddy-comedy dynamic the pair showed off in their Marvel Cinematic Universe appearances, while bringing back old villain Baron Zemo (Daniel Brühl). (March 19 on Disney+)

The Social Network

Two masters are at work in The Social Network, which turns the creation of Facebook into a piece of tragic Americana. David Fincher‘s cold and precise direction is exactly what’s needed to rein in Aaron Sorkin‘s sharp, mile-a-minute dialogue, and coupled with knockout performances from Jesse Eisenberg and Andrew Garfield, The Social Network remains a modern masterpiece. (March 1 on Hulu)

Young Frankenstein

Mel Brooks‘ goofy send-up of classic Universal monsters movies remains a timeless piece of satire, thanks to totally committed performances by an all-star comedy cast including Gene Wilder, Marty Feldman, Teri Garr, Cloris Leachman, Peter Boyle, and Madeline Kahn. Wilder stars as the titular Young Frankenstein, who returns to the gloomy Transylvania castle where his grandfather first created his first monster, and can’t resist repeating the same experiments. (March 1 on Hulu)

Hunter Hunter

This is admittedly one I haven’t seen, but I would remiss to not include a movie that made /Film’s Top Moments of 2020 and Best Horror Movies of 2020 lists. Devon Sawa stars in Hunter Hunter as an outdoorsman living in a remote cabin with his wife and daughter who vows to kill a bloodthirsty wolf in the woods. But things take a turn for the gruesome in this film described by /Film’s Chris Evangelista as a “bleak, grungy, bloody movie” that is “a slow-burn building towards a ghastly end.” (March 19 on Hulu)