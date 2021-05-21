June is coming, and with it, summer! And you know what that means – hot, humid weather. Why not stay inside and stream stuff instead? Yes, I know we just spent the last year trapped inside, but honestly, I’m fine with that. Please, don’t make me leave my house. On that note, let’s check out the Best TV Shows and Movies Coming to Disney+ and Hulu in June 2021.

Raya and the Last Dragon

A visually splendid and pretty darn entertaining entry from Disney, Raya and the Last Dragon is a fantasy adventure about a world ravaged by monsters and a warrior princess (voiced by Kelly Marie Tran) who is trying to make things right, with a little help from the world’s last dragon (voiced by Awkwafina). Raya doesn’t exactly break the mold, and its message – we should all learn to trust each other despite our differences – seems a bit naive these days despite its good intentions. But the film is still a lot of fun, and boasts some wonderful animation.

Loki

Loki is the latest Marvel series headed to Disney+, and it looks like it’s going to be very enjoyable. Tom Hiddleston is back as the God of Mischief, and this time he’s off on his own time-hopping adventures. And hey, Owen Wilson is there, too! And he’s got a mustache! If you thought The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was a bit too by the numbers and are hoping for something weirder, a la WandaVision, this might scratch that itch.

Face/Off

Face/Off, baby! John Woo directs John Travolta and Nicolas Cage in this absolutely perfect, absolutely wacky action pic about two sworn enemies who swap faces and lives. It rules. It rocks. It defies logic. It’s untouchable. What more do you need to know?

Gone Girl

Few currently working directors understand how to make trashy pulp seem like high art as well as David Fincher. Here, he takes Gillian Flynn’s twisty page-turner and works it into a darkly funny mystery. When Rosamund Pike disappears, all eyes fall on her husband, Ben Affleck. But there’s more than meets the eye here. You probably already know the twist, but that doesn’t make Gone Girl any less enjoyable.

To Die For

Gus Van Sant‘s delightfully wicked dark comedy stars Nicole Kidman as a small-town weather lady who dreams of stardom. She believes she could become a big time news reporter if only her husband (Matt Dillon) would get out of her way. So what’s a girl to do but hire a bunch of teenagers to bump her husband off? Kidman is fantastic here, as is a young Joaquin Pheonix playing one of the high school killers.

TV Shows and Movies Coming to Disney+ in June 2021

June 4

Raya and the Last Dragon

Disney Amphibia (S2)

Disney Junior Muppet Babies (S3)

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3), Ep. Texas Throwdown

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs

Us Again

X-Men Origins: Wolverine

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Episode 204

Big Shot: Episode 108

Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 106

Marvel Studios Legends

June 9

Loki: Episode 1

June 11

Disney Junior Puppy Dog Pals (S4)

The Happiest Millionaire

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3): Ep. Portugal’s Rugged Coast

The Incredible Dr. Pol (S18)

Zenimation: Season Two Premiere

Big Shot: Episode 109

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series:Episode 205

Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 107

June 16

Loki: Episode 2

June 18

Luca

Dino Ranch (S1)

Disney Just Roll With It (S2)

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3): Ep. The Maine Ingredient

Heartland Docs, DVM (S3)

Big Shot: Episode 110

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Episode 206

Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 108

June 23

Loki: Episode 3

June 25

Disney Bunk’d (S4)

PJ Masks (S4)

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3): Ep. Croatia’s Coastal Adventure

Running Wild With Bear Grylls (S6)

When Sharks Attack (S1- S6)

The Mysterious Benedict Society: Episode 101

Wolfgang

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Episode 207

Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 109

June 30

Loki: Episode 4

TV Shows and Movies Coming to Hulu in June 2021

June 1

CHANGING THE GAME: Documentary Premiere (Hulu Original)

American Ninja Warrior: Season 13 Premiere (NBC)

Housebroken: Series Premiere (FOX)

Small Fortune: Complete Season 1 (NBC)

50/50 (2011)

A Most Wanted Man (2014)

A Perfect Day (2006)

A Prayer For The Dying (1987)

The Adventures of Tintin (2011)

Across The Universe (2007)

Alive (1993)

Anacondas: The Hunt For The Blood Orchid (2004)

Anaconda 3: Offspring (2008)

Anacondas: Trail Of Blood (2009)

Arachnophobia (1990)

Batman Begins (2005)

The Big Chill (1983)

The Birdcage (1997)

Black And White (2000)

The Blair Witch Project (1999)

The Blair Witch Project: Book of Shadows (2000)

Bloody Sunday (2002)

Blue Streak (1999)

The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day (2009)

Bucky Larson: Born To Be A Star (2011)

Charlotte’s Web (1973)

The Company You Keep (2013)

Conviction (2010)

Convicts (1991)

Convoy (1978)

The Cookout (2004)

The Dark Knight (2008)

Desperate Measures (1998)

Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo (2005)

Dragonfly (2002)

Driven (2001)

El Dorado (1967)

Face/Off (1997)

The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)

The Full Monty (1997)

Fun in Acapulco (1963)

Gamer (2009)

Get Smart (2008)

Hanging Up (2000)

Hud (1963)

The Hustler (1961)

Jennifer 8 (1992)

Jennifer’s Body (2009)

Just Wright (2009)

Kick-Ass (2010)

Kung Pow: Enter the Fist (2000)

Last Chance Harvey (2008)

The Last House on the Left (2009)

Little Women (1994)

The Long Goodbye (1973)

The Love Letter (1999)

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962)

Once Upon A Crime… (1992)

Ordinary People (1980)

Places In The Heart (1984)

Primary Colors (1998)

Revolutionary Road (2008)

Richie Rich (1994)

Rules of Engagement (2000)

Sabrina (1995)

Savage State (2021)

Saving Silverman (2001)

Scorpio (1973)

Silence (2016)

Slumdog Millionaire (2008)

The Soloist (2009)

Some Girls (1988)

Something’s Gotta Give (2003)

Soul Survivors (2001)

Still Waiting (2009)

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

Switchback (1997)

The Time Machine (2002)

To Die For (1995)

The Upside (2017)

Vanity Fair (2004)

Waiting… (2005)

Walking Tall (1973)

Wayne’s World 2 (1993)

Weekend at Bernie’s (1989)

Wilde (1998)

Wings Of Courage (1995)

Witless Protection (2008)

Young Adult (2011)

June 2

America’s Got Talent: Season 16 Premiere (NBC)

June 3

MasterChef: Season 11 Premiere (FOX)

A Glitch in the Matrix (2020)

Night of the Kings (2021)

June 4

The New York Times Presents: New Episode (FX on Hulu)

Beat Shazam: Season 4 Premiere (FOX)

June 5

Emergency Call: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)

Rams (2021)

June 7

Celebrity Family Feud: Season 7 Premiere (ABC)

The Chase: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)

To Tell the Truth: Season 7 Premiere (ABC)

June 8

The Bachelorette: Season 17 Premiere (ABC)

Legion Of Brothers (2017)

June 9

The Croods: A New Age (2020)

June 10

Trolls: TrollsTopia: Complete Season 3 (Hulu Original)

Card Sharks: Season 3 Premiere (ABC)

Trust (2021)

Two of Us (2019)

June 11

Love, Victor: Season 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Real Housewives of Potomac: Complete Season 5 (Bravo)

Come True (2021)

June 13

Dragonheart (1996)

Dragonheart: A New Beginning (2000)

Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer’S Curse (2014)

Dragonheart: Battle for the Heartfire (2017)

Not Fade Away (2012)

Willy’s Wonderland (2021)

June 14

R?rangi: Complete Season 1 (The Yellow Affair)

June 15

Accused: Guilty or Innocent?: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Alone: Complete Season 7 (A&E)

Alone: The Beast: Complete Season 1

America Our Defining Hours: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

The Celebrity Dating Game: Complete Season 1 (ABC)

Dance Moms: Complete Season 8 (A&E)

Duck Dynasty: Complete Season 3 (A&E)

Forged in Fire: Complete Season 7 (A&E)

Hoarders: Complete Season 11 (A&E)

Married at First Sight: Complete Season 11 (A&E)

Mountain Men: Complete Season 6 (A&E)

Swamp People: Complete Season 11 (A&E)

The UnXplained with William Shatner: Complete Season 1B (A&E)

Born to Play (2020)

Gone Girl (2014)

Her Deadly Sugar Daddy

Her Name Is Chef (2020)

Michael Smerconish: Things I Wish I Knew Before I Started Talking (2020)

Nasrin (2020)

The Obituary of Tunde Johnson (2020)

The Outside Story (2021)

Secret Life of a Celebrity Surrogate (2020) (Lifetime)

June 17

DAVE: Season 2 Premiere (FX on Hulu)

Phobias (2021)

June 18

Holey Moley 3D in 2D: Season 3 Premiere (ABC)

The Hustler: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)

When Nature Calls: Series Premiere (ABC)

June 20

The Guilt Trip (2012)

June 21

Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Seasons 2 & 3 (Food Network)

Worst Cooks In America: Complete Season 4 (Food Network)

Backyard Builds: Complete Seasons 1 – 4 (Corus)

Big Bucket Food List: Complete Season 1 – 2 (Corus)

Family Home Overhaul: Complete Season 1 (Corus)

Farmhouse Facelift: Complete Season 1 (Corus)

Home to Win: Complete Seasons 1 – 3 (Corus)

Home to Win for the Holidays: Complete Season 1 (Corus)

Jr. Chef Showdown: Complete Seasons 1 – 2 (Corus)

Save My Reno: Complete Seasons 1 – 4 (Corus)

Hot Market: Complete Season 1 (Corus)

Wall of Chefs: Complete Season 1 (Corus)

Hostiles (2017)

June 22

Monster Trucks (2017)

June 23

College Bowl: Series Premiere (NBC)

Motherland: Fort Salem: Season 2 Premiere (Freeform)

June 24

An American Haunting (2006)

June 25

FALSE POSITIVE (2021) (Hulu Original)

Making It: Season 3 Premiere (NBC)

June 26

The Choe Show: Series Premiere (FX)

June 27

Safer at Home (2021)

June 29

Bratz : The Movie (2007)

Harvie & The Magic Museum (2021)

June 30

Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters (2013)

Jack Reacher (2012)

The Sweet Life (2016)