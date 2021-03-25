There are a handful of TV shows and movies coming to Amazon in April 2021 that we’re excited about, including Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse starring Michael B. Jordan, and Lena Waithe‘s anthology series THEM, and a new comedy show called Frank of Ireland starring and written by Brian and Domhnall Gleeson. But there are plenty of older films and shows coming to the streamer as well, so read on for some of our recommendations so you don’t spend half an hour aimlessly clicking through options next time you want to watch something.

Devil in a Blue Dress

Denzel Washington plays a detective in 1948 Los Angeles, which is really all you need to know to give this film a shot. This was a box office bomb at the time of its release in the mid-’90s, but cinephiles have since come around to acknowledge it as a great genre entry, and it features a killer performance from a young Don Cheadle. This is the only time those two actors have worked together, so if for no other reason, Devil in a Blue Dress is worth a watch to see that duo share the screen.

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

An over-the-top comedy about two con men with drastically different approaches, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels pits Michael Caine against Steve Martin as they attempt to swindle an heiress out of her fortune. You’d expect a performance like this from Martin, who built his career on comedy, but Caine fully commits to the ridiculousness of his character and seeing the two of them bicker and banter is what gives this film its charm.

Minority Report

I feel confident referring to Steven Spielberg’s 2002 classic as one of the best science fiction films ever made. It’s a film with a ton of ideas on its mind, and it’s able to explore those ideas effectively while also being a slam-bang thriller that has breathless pacing and a strong lead performance from Tom Cruise. It says a lot that this has one of the all-time great movie premises and that it actually lives up to its full potential.

Open Range

Maybe it’s the residual goodwill from his work in the excellent miniseries adaptation of Lonesome Dove, but there’s something about Robert Duvall in cowboy mode that just plain works. Team him up with a grizzled Kevin Costner and give the pair a righteous sense of frontier justice, and you’ve got a fantastic throwback western on your hands. I haven’t rewatched this in years, but I still remember how effective and well-staged that big shootout sequence is.

Sleeping With the Enemy

Just as Julia Roberts’ star was on the rise, she starred in a memorable cat-and-mouse thriller about a woman who is desperately trying to escape from her abusive husband. It’s a little cheesy at times (I imagine it inspired a hundred Lifetime Original Movies), but Roberts is magnetic in the lead role, and it’s the type of sturdy thriller that I wish she made more of in her career.

TV Shows and Movies Coming to Amazon in April 2021

April 2021

Series

*Frank Of Ireland – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

Loudermilk: Season 1-2 (Currently Streaming)

April 1

Movies

A Hologram For The King (2016)

Anna Karenina (2012)

Art of Falling in Love (2019) (UP Faith & Family)

A Simple Plan (1998)

Because I Said So (2007)

Bob Roberts (1992)

Brüno (2009)

Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter (1974)

Chato’s Land (1972)

Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’ (1983)

Cohen And Tate (1989)

Devil In A Blue Dress (1995)

Did You Hear About The Morgans? (2009)

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988)

Evan Almighty (2007)

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)

Four Weddings And A Funeral (1994)

Frankie & Alice (2014)

Girl With A Pearl Earring (2003)

Gunfighters Of Abilene (1959)

Hancock (2008)

Head Of State (2003)

How To Train Your Dragon (2010)

Inception (2010)

Johnny English (2003)

Lady In A Cage (1964)

Larry Crowne (2011)

League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen (2003)

Lords Of Dogtown (2005)

Love in Harmony Valley (2020) (UP Faith & Family)

Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011)

Madea Goes To Jail (2009)

Mad Max (1980)

Master And Commander: The Far Side Of The World (2003)

Men Of Honor (2000)

Milk (2009)

Minority Report (2002)

Monster’s Ball (2001)

Moonrise Kingdom (2012)

Motel Hell (1980)

My Cousin Vinny (1992)

New In Town (1992)

Open Range (2003)

Platoon (1986)

Shaft (2000)

Shooter (2007)

Sleeping With The Enemy (1991)

Smiley Face Killers (2020)

So I Married An Axe Murderer (1993)

That Thing You Do! (1996)

The Abyss (1989)

The Dead Zone (1983)

The Devil’s Double (2011)

The Gift (2000)

The Happening (2008)

The Hunting Party (1971)

The Lincoln Lawyer (2011)

The Man Who Could Cheat Death (1959)

The Pawnbroker (1964)

The Program (1993)

The Replacement Killers (1998)

The Skull (1965)

The Sum Of All Fears (2002)

Untraceable (2008)

Valerie (1957)

Waiting To Exhale (1995)

What About Bob? (1991)

Series

Aber Bergen: Season 1 (MHz Choice)

After the First 48: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

Anne+: Season 1 (Topic)

Couples Therapy: Season 1 (Showtime)

Creepshow: Season 1 (Shudder)

Engine Masters: Season 1 (MotorTrend)

Garfield & Friends: Season 1 (Boomerang)

Ice Road Truckers: Season 1 (History Vault)

Jacqueline and Jilly: Season 1 (ALLBLK)

Keeping Faith: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

Rectify: Season 1 (AMC+)

Survivor’s Remorse: Seasons 1-4

The Adventures of Napkin Man: Season 1 (Kidstream)

The Restaurant: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

April 2

Movies

Unhinged (2020)

April 3

Movies

Blair Witch (2016)

April 7

Movies

Girl From Monaco (2009)

High-Rise (2016)

Pulse (2005)

Ragnarok (2009)

The Answer Man (2009)

The Priest (2009)

Trollhunter (2011)

April 9

Series

*THEM – Amazon Original Series: Limited Series

April 12

Movies

Paranormal Activity 4 (2012)

Spontaneous (2020)

April 14

Movies

Burden (2020)

Cézanne Et Moi (2017)

Terror’s Advocate (2007)

April 16

Movies

Somewhere (2010)

Wander (2020)

April 21

Movies

Merantau (2010)

Muay Thai Giant (2011)

The Hero Of Color City (2014)

Venus And Serena (2013)

April 26

Movies

The Artist (2012)

April 28

Movies

Arrival (2016)

Barry Munday (2010)

Harlem Aria (2010)

Kiltro (2008)

The Commune (2017)

The Warlords (2010)