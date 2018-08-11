Movies Anywhere has become quite the convenient app for streaming most of the digital movies that viewers have acquired over the years. Whether you’ve bought them from iTunes, Amazon Prime, Vudu, Google Play or Fandango NOW, you can access most of your movies purchased on one of those services on each of the others. And now one more digital movie retailer has joined the mix.

The Microsoft Movies & TV app for Xbox and Windows 10 has been added to the line-up of services that will allow your movie library to crossover between other streaming apps. Plus, for viewers who connect their Microsoft account to Movies Anywhere for the first time, they’ll get a free movie to add to their digital collection.

Microsoft announced the new deal with Movies Anywhere earlier this week, which means that you’ll be able to access all your Disney, Sony, Twentieth Century Fox, Universal, and Warner Bros. movies that you’ve purchased in the Microsoft Movies & TV app in iTunes, Amazon Prime, Vudu, Google Play and Fandango NOW, and vice versa. Unfortunately, Paramount Pictures and Lionsgate haven’t yet gotten in on the deal, so those movies won’t crossover between those apps.

If you connect your Microsoft account to Movies Anywhere, you’ll get a free copy of X-Men: Days of Future Past for your digital collection that you’ll be able to access across all the aforementioned apps. To connect your Microsoft account to Movies Anywhere and take advantage of this offer, head over here.

For all you movie collectors out there who want an easy way to share your movie library with friends without having to haul a handful of Blu-rays and DVD to their house, signing up for Movies Anywhere and linking your other digital libraries is a no-brainer. It might sound cheesy, but it’s seriously the easiest way to take your digital movies with you anywhere. If you haven’t yet downloaded the app and connected your accounts, now is the time.