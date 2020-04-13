Cinemark Launches Debt Sale

Over at Variety, there’s news that Cinemark is launching a $250 million debt sale. The theater chain wants to use the sale for general corporate purposes, including “enhancing its liquidity.” Cinemark has shut down practically all of its theaters, and the fact that the summer movie season as we know it is all but obliterated, things are only going to get worse for Cinemark and other theaters, who do most of their business in the summer. The debt will be “secured by a first-priority lien on its leases,” per the Variety story.

Sorry, Pandemic Insurance Doesn’t Cover This Pandemic

Since the coronavirus has indeed been declared a pandemic, you might think that pandemic insurance would cover it. But apparently not. The Star Cinema Grill in Houston is suing its insurance company for not recognizing COVID-19 as part of their coverage. The theater chain paid $40,000 in premiums for $1 million in coverage, per KHOU, but insurance company Lloyds of London is trying to weasel its way out of the deal by stating that COVID-19 isn’t listed as a “named disease” in the policy.

“Star Cinema grill has an expectation, since it’s done its part, it’s paid its premium, that the insurance company is going to stand up and do what its part is, which is to pay the claim,” said the theater’s attorney.

Lionsgate Teams with Fandango, YouTube, and NATO to Screen Free Movies Help Furloughed Movie Theater Employees

This has been a pretty bleak series of stories, so I saved a positive one for last. Lionsgate has teamed with Fandango, YouTube, and NATO to launch Lionsgate Live!, which hopes to recreate the “communal theatrical experience” from the comforts of home. And for free. Starting Friday, you’ll be able to stream four of Lionsgate’s films – The Hunger Games, Dirty Dancing, La La Land, and John Wick, on Lionsgate’s YouTube page and Fandango’s Movieclips YouTube page. The films will be hosted by Jamie Lee Curtis. Here’s the schedule:

The free movies that will live-stream on Fridays at 6:00 P.M. PST/9:00 P.M. EST are:

April 17 – The Hunger Games

April 24 – Dirty Dancing

May 1 – La La Land

May 8 – John Wick (age registration required)

Here’s where money comes in, and goes towards a good cause: Popcornopolis, purveyors of gourmet popcorn, will “support with a consumer movie night offer, with 10% of sales donated to the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation. And SnackNation, the country’s leading provider of better-for-you snacks, drinks, and coffee for the home and office, will curate a movie-themed snack box with a special price and free shipping.”

The screenings will also feature “interactive opportunities for fans, like real-time fan chats via YouTube Live, live tweeting @Lionsgate and partners, and shared fan engagement opportunities in-show, including movie trivia, movie-themed challenges, and more.” And there’s more: