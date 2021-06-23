Jerry Seinfeld has been refining a stand-up comedy bit about Pop-Tarts for more than 10 years, and now he’s preparing to take it to an entirely different level – he’s going to make a film about it.

A new report says Seinfeld will direct, produce, co-write, and star in Unfrosted, a movie about the creation of the most reliable of boxed breakfast staples, the Pop-Tart. Learn more about the film and watch the stand-up bit that inspired the project below.



What’s the Deal With Unfrosted?

Deadline reports that Seinfeld co-wrote Unfrosted with Spike Feresten and Barry Marder, two collaborators who wrote with the comedian on the classic Seinfeld sitcom series and co-wrote 2007’s Bee Movie with him. After winning the rights to the new film in an auction, Netflix pencilled in the start of production for sometime next spring. The film is based on a bit he began performing in 2010 on The Late Show with David Letterman; two years later, he broke down the creation of the joke for the New York Times in the video above.

“Stuck at home watching endless sad faces on TV, I thought this would be a good time to make something based on pure silliness,” Seinfeld told Deadline when asked how this project came together. “So we took my Pop Tart stand-up bit from my last Netflix special and exploded it into a giant, crazy comedy movie.”

A Movie About Pop-Tarts

But this is clearly a subject that has been on Seinfeld’s brain for quite a while – in fact, it appears that he’s actually been considering a movie version for years. In the summer of 2018, he tweeted, “At one point I was thinking about an invention of the Pop Tart movie. Imagine the drunk on sugar-power Kellogg’s cereal culture of the mid-60’s in Battle Creek, MI. That’s a vibe I could work with.” (Battle Creek, Michigan is the location of Kellogg’s corporate headquarters.) It’s unclear exactly how the scope of such a seemingly mundane concept will translate into what he calls a “giant, crazy comedy movie,” but considering how infrequently Seinfeld makes narrative feature films, you can color me curious about this project.

There’s no word yet on when the movie might hit the streamer, but the entirety of Seinfeld will arrive on Netflix this year, and Unfrosted will take its place alongside other Seinfeld-related content like Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee and stand-up specials like 23 Hours to Kill and Jerry Before Seinfeld.