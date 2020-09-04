Mattson Tomlin, who’s slowly becoming a recognizable name in Hollywood thanks to his scripts for films like Netflix’s Project Power and Warner Bros./DC’s upcoming The Batman, is about to get behind the camera as a director.

A new report says Miramax has hired him to direct a feature film called Mother/Android, a sci-fi thriller which will be produced by The Batman director Matt Reeves and star Neighbors 2 and Kick-Ass actress Chloë Grace Moretz.

The Hollywood Reporter says that Tomlin wrote the script for Mother/Android, which “is loosely based on Tomlin’s birth parents, a young couple who were determined to save their child amid the dangers of the Romanian Revolution.” In the new film, Moretz will play a character named Georgia, a young woman “who, with her boyfriend Sam, goes on a treacherous journey to escape their country, which is caught in an unexpected war with artificial intelligence. Days away from the arrival of their first child, the couple must face No Man’s Land— a stronghold of the android uprising, in hopes of reaching safety before giving birth.” Sounds like it could be a showcase role for Moretz, who spent last year lending her voice to animated movies The Addams Family and Red Shoes and the Seven Dwarfs.

Tomlin has, as the saying goes, some “heat” in Hollywood right now. In addition to The Batman, which will obviously one of the biggest movies of whatever year it’s ultimately released, he’s written scripts for upcoming films like Little Fish, a sci-fi romance starring Olivia Cooke and Jack O’Connell, and Mega Man, an adaptation of the popular video game which will reteam him with Project Power directors Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman. And there’s also 2084, a mysterious movie that’s described as a “spiritual sister” to George Orwell’s nightmarish 1984 and is said to be tonally similar to Inception and The Matrix.

Oddly, THR says that this will be Tomlin’s feature directorial debut – but a quick glance at his IMDb page reveals that he’s already directed two features, so I’m not sure where that designation is coming from. In 2008, he wrote and directed a movie called The Projectionist, and in 2012, he adapted his own short film, Solomon Grundy, into a feature. And despite the fact that there’s a character named Solomon Grundy in the DC Comics universe, Tomlin’s story is about a man who realizes that the imaginary friend he once had as a kid has not gone away. Here’s the trailer, in case you’re curious: