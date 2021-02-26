Last week, Warner Bros. Pictures debuted the first trailer for the latest big screen adaptation of the Mortal Kombat video game franchise. There was a lot of excitement following the trailer’s debut, mostly because it was a red band trailer that didn’t hold back on the blood and gore of the fights between otherworldly warriors. In fact, the hype was so high that Mortal Kombat now has the honor of being the most watched red band trailer of all time, beating out both Logan and Deadpool 2.



Deadline reported the Mortal Kombat trailer viewership numbers, and the official Twitter account celebrated:

Because of our fans, Mortal Kombat became the most viewed red band trailer of all time.

In its first week, the Mortal Kombat red band trailer rounded up 116 million views, trended in 52 total markets around the world on YouTube, and 28 markets on Twitter. It certainly helps that the video game franchise has been around since 1992, and there hasn’t been a proper big screen adaptation of it in early 25 years. Fans are hungry to see this video game franchise stick the landing on the big screen.

If you missed the Mortal Kombat trailer, you can watch it right here. Here’s the official synopsis:

In Mortal Kombat, MMA fighter Cole Young, accustomed to taking a beating for money, is unaware of his heritage—or why Outworld’s Emperor Shang Tsung has sent his best warrior, Sub-Zero, an otherworldly Cryomancer, to hunt Cole down. Fearing for his family’s safety, Cole goes in search of Sonya Blade at the direction of Jax, a Special Forces Major who bears the same strange dragon marking Cole was born with. Soon, he finds himself at the temple of Lord Raiden, an Elder God and the protector of Earthrealm, who grants sanctuary to those who bear the mark. Here, Cole trains with experienced warriors Liu Kang, Kung Lao and rogue mercenary Kano, as he prepares to stand with Earth’s greatest champions against the enemies of Outworld in a high stakes battle for the universe. But will Cole be pushed hard enough to unlock his arcana—the immense power from within his soul—in time to save not only his family, but to stop Outworld once and for all?

Mortal Kombat arrives in theaters and on HBO Max (for 31 days) starting on April 16, 2021.