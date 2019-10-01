After the mixed reception to the original ’90s Mortal Kombat movies, Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema are taking the video game adaptation for another round on the big screen. As producer James Wan and director Simon McQuoid begin production on the video game movie reboot, Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema have unveiled a new Mortal Kombat logo.

Mortal Kombat Logo

The Mortal Kombat logo (via JoBlo) above, is much simpler than the previous adaptations, which were as gloriously ’90s camp as possible. This modern version takes a much simpler approach, with a bright red text and a strong, sturdy font, the only familiar flair from the video games being the dragon symbol at the center. The logo may be a little dull for fans used to the flashy video games, but it shows that Warner Bros. and New Line are making a bid for a more serious reboot.

But if fans of the massively popular video game are nervous that Wan and McQuoid are dampening the style of the franchise too much, fear not. Writer Greg Russo teased that the costumes in Mortal Kombat are “unreal.”

“If I just stumbled in as a lifelong fan, my jaw would be perm on the floor. What I’ve seen so far is unreal. That goes for weapon design/makeup too.”

That sounds killer. Like a fatality, even. Hopefully the rest of the film will be just as good. McQuoid is making his feature directorial debut with Mortal Kombat, which is being produced by. Aquaman director James Wan along with Todd Garner while Larry Kasanoff, E. Bennett Walsh, and Michael Clear and Jeremy Stein serving as executive producers.

The cast includes Joe Taslim (The Raid) as the icy fighter Sub Zero, Ludi Lin (Power Rangers) as the fierce warrior Liu Kang, Jessica McNamee (The Meg) as the deadly Sonya Blade, Josh Lawson (Superstore) as the laser-eyed Kano, Tadanobu Asano (Thor: Ragnarok) as the electric Raiden, Mehcad Brooks (Supergirl) as the steel-armed Jackson “Jax” Bridges, Chin Han (The Dark Knight) as the soul-stealing Shang Tsung, Hiroyuki Sanada (The Wolverine) as the intimidating Scorpion, Max Huang (Kingsman: The Secret Service stuntman) as the hat-throwing Kung Lao, newcomer Sisi Stringer as the sai-wielding Mileena, and Into the Badlands star Lewis Tan in an unknown role.

Mortal Kombat is slated to hit theaters on March 5, 2021.