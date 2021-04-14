If there’s one thing everyone loves about Mortal Kombat, it’s the Babality move, where you turn your opponent into a baby! I’m joking, of course – no one loves that. Instead, people love fatalities, which enable players to enact ghastly, gory finishing moves that usually leave enemies void of heads, or lungs, or bones, or – well, you get the picture. There’s a new Mortal Kombat movie on the way, and it has the benefit of boasting an R rating. With that in mind, you can expect things to get nice and bloody, as this new Mortal Kombat featurette promises.

Mortal Kombat Featurette

There have been live-action Mortal Kombat movies before, but they were rated PG-13. And while an R rating isn’t everything, it seems almost essential to a Mortal Kombat movie since the games are so infamous for their ultra-violence. This gives the new Mortal Kombat movie an advantage since it has earned itself an R rating for “Some Crude References, Language Throughout, and Strong Bloody Violence.”

So just how violent and bloody will this new movie get? In this new featurette, director Simon McQuoid goes as far as saying the fatalities are “sickeningly violent” – although based on the way this video is edited, it’s unclear if he’s talking about the fatalities from the game, or from the film. Beyond that, the cast of the new movie comes together here to talk about all the intense training they underwent to film the fight scenes – and all the hard work that went into making those fight scenes look as real as possible on screen.

In Mortal Kombat, “MMA fighter Cole Young, accustomed to taking a beating for money, is unaware of his heritage—or why Outworld’s Emperor Shang Tsung has sent his best warrior, Sub-Zero, an otherworldly Cryomancer, to hunt Cole down. Fearing for his family’s safety, Cole goes in search of Sonya Blade at the direction of Jax, a Special Forces Major who bears the same strange dragon marking Cole was born with. Soon, he finds himself at the temple of Lord Raiden, an Elder God and the protector of Earthrealm, who grants sanctuary to those who bear the mark. Here, Cole trains with experienced warriors Liu Kang, Kung Lao and rogue mercenary Kano, as he prepares to stand with Earth’s greatest champions against the enemies of Outworld in a high stakes battle for the universe. But will Cole be pushed hard enough to unlock his arcana—the immense power from within his soul—in time to save not only his family, but to stop Outworld once and for all?”

Mortal Kombat opens in theaters and on HBO Max on April 23, 2021.