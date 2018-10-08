The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, director Ruben Fleischer breaks down a fight scene from Venom. Plus, find out how the production team of Showtime’s series Kidding pulled off an amazing one-take sequence, and check out some of the Easter eggs and comic referecnes found in Aquaman‘s extended trailer released last week.

First up, director Ruben Fleischer went to Vanity Fair to break down a fight scene in which Tom Hardy and the symbiote Venom take on a team of Life Foundation soldiers. He provides some insight into how the scene was pulled off, including visual effects and the practical side of production.

Next, take a look at how the production team from Kidding pulled off this amazing one-take sequence that has the setting change while the camera moves around the apartment set. Michel Gondry being an executive producer on the show explains why this sequence was planned like this, but it was actually director Jake Schreier who pulled it off on the day.

Finally, take a close look at some Easter eggs and details you might have missed int he recently released extended trailer for Aquaman, which first played at San Diego Comic-Con over the summer. There are some interesting tidbits to pick up on that fans will certainly be happy to see.