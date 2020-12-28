The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, find out how sounds are created to give a little more life to nature documentaries like Planet Earth II and The Hunt. Plus, listen to a tribute song that Adam Sandler made for frequent collaborator and fellow actor Steve Buscemi, who has appeared in many of his movies, ranging from Billy Madison to Hubie Halloween. And finally, find out how to make the delicious hot cocoa from The Santa Clause at home to warm yourself up.

First up, nature documentaries like Our Planet, Planet Earth II, The Hunt, and more feature astounding, intimate footage of a variety of environments and the creatures that live in them, from the tiniest insect to the biggest mammal. But the sounds you hear in these documentaries aren’t captured with the footage you see. It takes a foley artist to create them, and Insider reveals how it’s done with the help of Richard Hinton from Films at 59.

Next up, IGN brought in Steve Buscemi to host a virtual fundraising event called Fireside Chat with Steve Buscemi. The show features the likes of Judd Apatow, Julie Bowen, Kevin James, Colin Quinn, Chris Rock, Rob Schneider, Kenan Thompson and Adam Sandler in support of Friends of Firefighters. The whole thing is a lot of fun, but at the 2:07:37 mark, Adam Sander introduces a tribute song that he wrote for Buscemi.

Finally, Binging with Babish got in the holiday spirit with some inspiration from The Santa Clause, starring Tim Allen. In this episode, find out how to make the delicious hot cocoa that Judy the Elf brings to Scott Calvin during his first night up at the North Pole after replacing Santa Claus. It’s not too hot, extra chocolately, and shaken, not stirred. It took her 1,200 years to get it right, but we’ll see if Binging with Babish can pull it off.