In this edition, learn about the complicated animatronics from Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Plus, take a look at the evolution of Han Solo from the script to the screen over the years, and watch as Elizabeth Olsen answers the web’s most searched questions about the actress and her work and life.

First up, Mashable has a featurette going behind the scenes of the animatronics used to bring the dinosaurs to life in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. You might be surprised at how much puppeteers were used to bring the dinosaurs to life instead of digital effects, especially when it comes to the Indoraptor and Blue.

If you’re not quite as hardcore of a Star Wars fan as others, this video exploring the evolution of Han Solo might be of interest. Star Wars Explained looks at how the character was originally conceived by George Lucas to how he ended up on screen played by Harrison Ford. You might be surprised at how the character changed throughout development.

Finally, Elizabeth Olsen participated in Wired‘s autocomplete interview to answer a series of questions about herself and her career that are frequently searched on Google. Where did Elizabeth Olsen go to college? Is she in Avengers 4? Who did Elizabeth Olsen play on Harmonquest? All that and more.