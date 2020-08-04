The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, follow the evolution of the Looney Tunes icon Bugs Bunny from throughout his 80-year history. Plus, watch as stuntmen react to action sequences from Birds of Prey, Romancing the Stone, and even a tough fall from iCarly. And finally, watch a throwback clip from Late Night with Conan O’Brien where the comedian visits the set of Martha Stewart Living.

This year Bugs Bunny is celebrating his 80th anniversary, though some will argue that he actually first arrived in 1938. No matter when Bugs Bunny was born, he’s gone through several iterations over the years with voice actors like Jeff Bergman, Greg Burson, Billy West, Sam Vincent, Joe Alaskey, Jeff Bergman, and Charlie Schlatter all trying to capture the magic of the original vocal genius Mel Blanc. Hear the differences between all of them in the video above by Dave Lee Down Under.



Next up, a new iteration of Stuntmen React from Corridor Crew brings back Eric Linden to smugly analyze a big action sequence from Birds of Prey, a hard prat fall from the kids TV series iCarly, a dangerous waterfall dive from Romancing the Stone, and a short film featuring The Punisher.

Finally, Conan O’Brien flashes back to a hilarious segment from Late Night when he visited the set of Martha Stewart Living at the height of the show’s popularity. Conan even partakes in a cooking segment with Martha Stewart, and it goes about as well as you’d expect.