In this edition, find out everything you need to know about Bo-Katan, the Star Wars character from The Clone Wars that just showed up on the latest episode of The Mandalorian. Plus, see what a scene from Rick and Morty sounds like in a variety of other languages around the world, and take a tour of the set of the Netflix holiday movie Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey with stars Keegan-Michael Key, John Legend, Anika Noni-Rose, and more.

First up, the most recent episode of the Star Wars series The Mandalorian gave us the return of The Clone Wars character Bo-Katan. But if you haven’t kept up with the animated side of the Star Wars universe, you might need a refresher on who this character is and why they’re so important to Mandalorian history. Thankfully, ScreenCrush has this rundown for you.

Next up, as part of the Adult Swim Festival this past weekend, Rick and Morty revealed what several scenes are like when they’re dubbed into other languages around the world. Above, you can see the scene involving Slut Dragons translated into French, German, Brazilian, Portuguese, Castilian Spanish, Latin American Spanish, and Polish.

Finally, if you haven’t caught a glimpse of the holiday madness that is Netflix‘s Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey, then take a look behind the scenes of the movie with cast members Keegan-Michael Key, John Legend, Anika Noni-Rose, and the rest of the cast and crew. Some are already comparing this to the insanity of The Greatest Showman, and you can find out for yourself on Netflix now.