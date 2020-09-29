The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, take a deep dive into the famous “Copa Shot” from Martin Scorsese‘s classic mob movie GoodFellas with Larry McConkey, the Steadicam operator for the long take sequence. Plus, listen as the cast of Hamilton remixes some lyrics from the famous Broadway show to encourage you to vote, and listen to John Cusack break down some of his most famous roles, from The Grifters to High Fidelity and more.

First up, CineFix‘s latest edition of Art of the Scene talked to Steadicam operator Larry McConkey about how they pulled off the famous long take sequence that sweeps through The Copacabana in GoodFellas. Plus, he has plenty of behind the scenes stories about working with Martin Scorsese, actor Ray Liotta, and cinematographer Michael Balhaus

Next, Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda rounded up some of the Broadway cast members to do a quick rap that encourages you and anyone else out their to do their civic duty by voting in this year’s election. As the Tony winner says, “Our nation is asking to hear your voice because November is coming and so is your choice. Now I’ve said this before, and it matters a lot. Do not throw away your shot. … My future depends on this. Yours does, too.”

Finally, GQ checked in with John Cusack now that his new series Utopia has debuted on Amazon Prime, and they had him take a look back at some of his most memorable characters, including earlier roles in The Grifters and Eight Men Out, favorites like High Fidelity, Con Air and Grosse Pointe Blank, and more recent turns in Love & Mercy and of course Utopia.