The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, Ant-Man and the Wasp director Peyton Reed breaks down the kitchen fight between The Wasp and some nameless henchman. Plus, run through a bunch of Easter eggs from the Marvel Studios sequel you might have missed, and watch Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly have a miniature cooking session.

First up, director Peyton Reed provides a detailed breakdown for Vanity Fair of the kitchen fight involving Evangeline Lilly as The Wasp taking on some henchman after some of Hank Pym’s technology. Find out some of the work that went into the seamless blend of live-action, animation and motion-capture performances, and learn some of the tricks behind this action sequence.

Next up, ScreenCrush put together a list of Easter eggs and comic book references from Ant-Man and the Wasp you might have missed. Some like a callback to the Sokovia Accords are more obvious while others are references to obscure characters from the Marvel Comics universe that you probably never knew about.

Finally, Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly team up again, but this time for a miniature cooking session for Marvel Singapore. The duo are cooking some fried rice in a fully functional kitchen that’s the perfect size for their tiny superhero alter egos.