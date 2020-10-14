Filming on Monster Hunter started — and ended — in 2018. In fact, writer and director Paul W.S. Anderson has been hoping to make a Monster Hunter movie since at least 2012. Anderson would assemble quite a cast, including Thai breakout action star Tony Jaa and Anderson’s frequent leading lady (and wife) Milla Jovovich, to headline the video game adaptation, which was hit by delays and reschedulings, mostly impacted by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. After being pushed back from an initial April release, Sony has set Monster Hunter for a December theatrical release…for now. Watch the new Monster Hunter trailer below.

Monster Hunter Trailer

Milla Jovovich, Tony Jaa, T.I., Ron Perlman, Meagan Good, and Diego Boneta star in Monster Hunter, based on the wildly popular Capcom fantasy RPG video game which follows players as they slay or trap large monsters across various fantasy worlds. The game series has sold 64 million units worldwide, and is Capcom’s second best-selling series following Resident Evil, another video game franchise that Anderson and longtime leading lady Jovovich have brought to the big screen with a commercially successful (if critically divisive) six-film franchise.

Now Anderson and Jovovich are looking to bring their magic touch to Monster Hunter, which follows an elite military force, led by Lt. Artemis (Jovovich), who fall through a portal into a world filled with giant monsters. The only way to defeat them? With giant swords, of course.

Here’s the Monster Hunter synopsis:

Behind our world, there is another: a world of dangerous and powerful monsters that rule their domain with deadly ferocity. When an unexpected sandstorm transports Captain Artemis (Milla Jovovich) and her unit (TI Harris, Meagan Good, Diego Boneta) to a new world, the soldiers are shocked to discover that this hostile and unknown environment is home to enormous and terrifying monsters immune to their firepower. In their desperate battle for survival, the unit encounters the mysterious Hunter (Tony Jaa), whose unique skills allow him to stay one step ahead of the powerful creatures. As Artemis and Hunter slowly build trust, she discovers that he is part of a team led by the Admiral (Ron Perlman). Facing a danger so great it could threaten to destroy their world, the brave warriors combine their unique abilities to band together for the ultimate showdown. Based on the global video game series phenomenon Monster Hunter, the film is written and directed by Paul W.S. Anderson (Resident Evil, Mortal Kombat).

Monster Hunter is scheduled to hit theaters on December 30, 2020.