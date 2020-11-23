In the mood for some new Monster Hunter footage? Well, even if you’re not, it’s here anyway. The Paul W.S. Anderson-directed action flick reunites the director with frequent leading lady (and wife) Milla Jovovich for all sorts of effects-heavy mayhem, all of it loosely based on the video game series of the same name. The pic is supposedly headed to theaters on Christmas Day.

Monster Hunter Teaser

Choose your weapon and start the hunt. ??? #MonsterHunterMovie coming soon to theaters. #MonsterMonday pic.twitter.com/FNE0xZMvZ0 — Monster Hunter (@Monster_Hunter) November 23, 2020

There’s a part of me that knows that Monster Hunter is going to be absolute trash. There’s another part of me that very much wants to watch it. Do I want to watch it in movie theaters on Christmas Day in the midst of a surging pandemic? Absolutely not! But I’m sure I’ll get around to seeing it eventually. Even though he often churns out junk, I have a soft spot for the works of Mr. Paul W.S. Anderson, the ultimate Wife Guy, fond of building big action franchises around his spouse, Milla Jovovich.

In Monster Hunter, “When an unexpected sandstorm transports Lt. Artemis (Milla Jovovich) and her unit (TI Harris, Meagan Good, Diego Boneta) to a new world, the soldiers are shocked to discover that this hostile and unknown environment is home to enormous and terrifying monsters immune to their firepower. In their desperate battle for survival, the unit encounters the mysterious Hunter (Tony Jaa), whose unique skills allow him to stay one step ahead of the powerful creatures. As Artemis and Hunter slowly build trust, she discovers that he is part of a team led by the Admiral (Ron Perlman). Facing a danger so great it could threaten to destroy their world, the brave warriors combine their unique abilities to band together for the ultimate showdown.”

This very quick teaser features some new footage, and boy oh boy, it’s a bit rough. Some of the monster designs here look very cartoony, and I really wish we could go back to the glory days of practical effects. But I know those days are gone.

Monster Hunter was initially set to open in September but then got pushed to April of next year. However, rumblings suggested the film was moving back to December 2020. And then, when Warner Bros. announced they would be dropping Wonder Woman 1984 on HBO Go on Christmas Day – the same day it’s also hitting theaters – Sony went ahead and moved Monster Hunter to December 25 as well.

Again: I do not advise heading out to a movie theater on Christmas Day. Yes, there’s real hope of a coronavirus vaccine, but there’s almost zero chance we’ll all have access to that vaccine in time for Christmas. No movie is worth risking your life. Not even a Paul W.S. Anderson movie.