Money Heist Season 5: Release Date, Cast and More

Netflix’s Money Heist (real title: La Casa De Papel) became a surprise international hit when it landed on the streaming service back in 2017, and now it’s heading into its fifth and final season.

Actually, it’s technically broken up into “parts” instead of “seasons,” but let’s not get hung up on semantics.

Here’s everything we know so far about Money Heist season 5.

Money Heist Season 5 Release Date and Where You Can Watch It

The fifth and final part of Money Heist consists of ten episodes in total and is being split into two batches. The first will be released on September 3, 2021, while the second and final batch will land on December 3, 2021. Both will be available exclusively on Netflix.

What is Money Heist?

The show is a crime story about two elaborate heists told from multiple perspectives. A mysterious planner nicknamed The Professor recruits operatives who use city names as nicknames (Toyko, Rio, etc.), and they plan to rob the Royal Mint of Spain and the Bank of Spain for large sums of money. Here’s the synopsis for the final season:

“The gang has been shut in the Bank of Spain for over 100 hours. They have managed to rescue Lisbon, but their darkest moment is upon them after losing one of their own. The Professor has been captured by Sierra and, for the first time, doesn’t have an escape plan. Just when it seems like nothing else could go wrong, an enemy comes on the scene that is much more powerful than any they’ve faced: the army. The end of the greatest heist in history is approaching, and what began as a robbery will turn into a war.”

“We’ve spent almost a year thinking about how to break up the band,” the show’s creator said last year. “How to put the Professor on the ropes. How to get into situations that are irreversible for many characters. The result is the fifth part of La Casa De Papel. The war reaches its most extreme and savage levels, but it is also the most epic and exciting season.”

Money Heist Season 5 Showrunner, Crew, and More

Álex Pina is the creator and showrunner of Money Heist, and he will executive produce alongside Jesús Colmenar and Cristina López Ferraz. Javier Gómez Santander is the head writer, with Migue Amodeo handling cinematography, and Álex Rodrigo in the director’s chair.

Money Heist Season 5 Cast

The cast consists of Úrsula Coberó (Tokyo), Álvaro Morte (The Professor), Itziar Ituño (Lisbon), Pedro Alonso (Berlin), Miguel Herrán (Rio), Jaime Lorente (Denver), Esther Acebo (Stockholm), Enrique Arce (Arturo), Darko Peric (Helsinki), Hovik Keuchkerian (Bogotá), Luka Peros (Marseille), Belén Cuesta (Manila), Fernando Cayo (Coronel Tamayo), Rodrigo de la Serna (Palermo), Najwa Nimri (Inspector Sierra), and José Manuel Poga (Gandía). Two new additions are also coming aboard for the final part of the show’s run: Miguel Ángel Silvestre, who you may have seen in Sense8, and Patrick Criado, who some of you might recognize from La Gran Familia Española.

Money Heist Season 5 Trailer