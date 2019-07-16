When it comes to collectible art and vinyl soundtracks commemorating our favorite films and television shows, there’s almost no one better than Mondo. But every now and then, the company also likes to dip their toe into the collectible toy arena, and sometimes they do it in a truly weird way that only Mondo can deliver. And that’s what brings us to their latest endeavor: Mondoids.

The new Mondoids are said to come from the planet Mondoida, and they’ve come to our planet to make friends and eat snacks. That might be hard though since they appear as gnarly, slimy, gross versions of characters from Gremlins, Friday the 13th, Jurassic Park, Marvel Comics, and more. Get a look at the first wave of Mondoids figures available now.

Mondoids Figures Series 1

Above is just the first series of Mondoids. In case it’s not clear, Mondo explains exactly what they are:

“They’ve come from the planet MONDOIDA to make friends and eat snacks. Too bad their true form is too GROSS to look at! That’s why they’ve taken the forms of humankind’s favorite pop culture icons. They just don’t, uh, always get it right. They’re MONDOIDS! What they also are – several years of development to take our love of many various ’80s/’90s gross-out toys, mixing them with characters that we love, and coming out with something that’s strange, familiar and all around fun! Mondoids are vinyl/pvc figures that feature interchangeable heads that you can mix and match with MOST other Mondoids! We also have Mega Mondoids, like T-Rex, which you can swap around with other Mega Mondoid heads in later series.”

Here’s a video that shows them off in the style of an old school toy commercial from the 1980s and 1990s:

As we said, the above figures that are picture are only the first series. The video shows off some of the other upcoming Mondoids from Aliens, Doom, and Fallout. Plus, they’re also teasing Mondoids from DC Comics, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Adventure Time, Garbage Pail Kids and other properties they have the rights to.

These kind of collectibles aren’t exactly up my ally, but surely they have a place on someone’s shelf out there. All of Series 1 is on sale right now over at the Mondo website for $20 each.