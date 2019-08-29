MondoCon 2019 is going to take you back to the woods with the world premiere screening of Evil Dead in 4K with a reimagined score by original composer Joseph LoDuca. The Evil Dead – A Nightmare Reimagined 2XLP will also be available with a brand new slipcover. In addition to the Evil Dead material, attendees will be the first to score new Mondo offerings including Marvel Studios’ Black Panther Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 3XLP and posters for Ghostbusters, The Last Jedi and more.

MondoCon is heading into its fifth year with a weekend curated to feature artists, creators, panels, screenings, interactive events, food trucks and more. One highlight is the Evil Dead 4K screening. The Evil Dead 4K screening “presents the horror classic for the first time with a reimagined score by original composer Joseph LoDuca and a thrilling new 5.1 surround mix created by Marti Humphrey and Jussi Tegelman, the award-winning sound crew behind Drag Me to Hell and Ash Vs. Evil Dead.” The score was previously released on vinyl by Mondo, but the release available at MondoCon will include a new slipcover, which you can see below.

EVIL DEAD – A NIGHTMARE REIMAGINED Book Of The Dead Edition (MondoCon Exclusive)

500 units only with exclusive slipcase and MondoCon obi strip

Vinyl colorway: Tri-Color Swirl (Snot Green, Red Swirl & Pink Splatters)

See below for the MondoCon 2019 programming lineup. MondoCon 2019 will take place September 14 and 15 at the Palmer Events Center in downtown Austin, TX. Tickets can be purchased here.

MondoCon 2019 Programming

PANELS

Art of Toy Making

A behind-the-scenes look at the Mondo collectibles with the Toys/Collectibles team of Brock Otterbacher, Michael Bonanno, Hector Arce, Aaron White, and very special guests! This panel will give fans insight into the toy-making process, a first look at a few upcoming releases, as well as prizes and other toy-related fun!

Underscore: A Soundtrack Panel

Join Mo Shafeek and Spencer Hickman from the Mondo Music Group as they discuss how they approach creating new art work for soundtrack reissues from concept to completion. They will be joined on stage by Jon Dobyns founder of Anime label Tiger Lab and artist Alan Hynes who will be discussing his artistic process designing record packages for Mondo. Look out for new title announcements and some teases of forthcoming artwork. After a 60-minute panel discussion, the floor will be open to audience questions.

Canadian Horror Roundtable

The Mondo roster of artists with an appreciation for horror bleeds maple. Enjoy a roundtable discussion featuring Gary Pullin, Paige Reynolds and Justin Erickson of Phantom City Creative, Randy Ortiz, Sara Deck, Matty Ryan Tobin and Jason Edmiston. Host Mark Brickey (Adventures In Design) conducts a bunch of Canucks yapping about the delights held in darkness.

Draplin Design Co: “Things That Don’t Have A Thing To Do With Graphic Design”

As a graphic designer, I’m lucky to make things for all kinds of things. But more and more, I’m realizing the profound impact it has on the things in the rest of my life. Things in my backyard. Things that hold things. Things for my nephew. And things on one of the saddest days of my life. That’s a lot of things. Plus, we’ll update you on all the things we’ve been up to, aside from all those other things. Tons of new things!

MondoCon Spotlight: Greg Ruth

Sit fireside with Greg Ruth as he discusses his storied artistic career. With a focus on pieces produced for Mondo including his staggering output for Twin Peaks, Greg shares his process and a surprise or two. Hosts Mitch Putnam, Eric Garza and Rob Jones helm a spelunking adventure through the mind caverns of a master.

Live Draw

Ever wonder how a poster comes together? Come watch as Daniel Danger, Matt Taylor, and Jock collaborate live and in person to design a movie poster in front of your very eyes. In this panel, the audience will have the opportunity to choose a title and then witness (and participate in) the creative process from start to… basically finish.

Mondo Talk

Join the creative team behind Mondo’s posters – Rob Jones, Mitch Putnam, and Eric Garza – as they discuss and share insights behind the process of putting together a Mondo poster. The panel will include a presentation of alternate concepts and directions, commentary behind some of the biggest releases of the year, and the opportunity to vote on direction for an upcoming Mondo poster. *Please note that we will be enforcing a strict NO CELL PHONE policy during Mondo Talk and NO PHOTOS or VIDEO will be allowed. Violators will be removed from the panel room.

PANEL TICKETS

Tickets for the day’s panels will be issued at the panel hall entrance when doors open on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets will be one per person and will guarantee entrance into its respective panel up until the panel starts. Once the panel begins, we will be filling seats from a stand-by line which will start forming 30 minutes prior to each panel.

SCREENING EVENTS

The full list of screenings will be announced soon. There will be screenings on Friday (September 13), Saturday (September 14), and Sunday (September 15). All of the screenings will be announced on Wednesday September 4th and will go on sale Friday September 6th at 12pm CST, with a limit of 2 tickets per person, per screening. In the interest of fairness to MondoCon attendees, the ticket pages will only be accessible via a link that is emailed out to all MondoCon ticket holders. Screening attendees must have both a ticket to that screening and a MondoCon wristband for that day. (Two-Day for Friday & Saturday, Two-Day or Sunday Only for Sunday).

GAMING LOUNGE



A new addition to MondoCon is an entire area dedicated to games. Mondo Games is proud to sponsor the Gaming Lounge where attendees will be able to play a variety of tabletop games from several game publishers including Keymaster Games (Parks, Campy Creatures, Space Park), Skybound Games (Superfight, Red Flags, Trial by Trolly), Pandasaurus Games (The Mind, Dinosaur Island, Dead Man’s Cabal), Restoration Games (Fireball Island, Downforce, Conspiracy) and of course Mondo Games (The Thing: Infection at Outpost 31, Fate of Fantos, Video Vortex).



Attendees will be able to check out games for free and get first hand demos from the creative teams responsible for their creation and try their hand at Unmatched, the latest joint release from Mondo and Restoration games that is taking the hobby by storm!

SKATE ART WORKSHOPS WITH SONNY DAY AND FRIENDS

MondoCon alumni Sonny Day is bringing his DIY Skateboard Workshop to MondoCon for two days of skateboard art workshops. Sonny will run the class through the design basics of skateboard graphics and talk about their influence on him as an artist and on culture as a whole. Attendees will get their own Mondo skateboard deck from PS STIX which they will be able to use as their canvas for their very own masterpiece.

Workshops will run both Saturday and Sunday with tickets for each session including a customizable skate deck and all the materials needed to get radical for only $75. There will be 3 workshops on Saturday and 2 on Sunday. Tickets will go on sale Friday, August 30 at 1p CST and will be limited to 20 people for each session.

ARTISTS & EXHIBITORS IN ATTENDANCE

Artists

100% Soft

59 Parks / NPR

Acme Archives

Arik Roper

Becky Cloonan

Uniquely Geekly

Bill Stout

Boris Pelcer

Burlesque of North America

César Moreno

Claire Hummel

Dan McCarthy

Daniel Danger

DDC / Aaron Draplin

Erica Williams

Florian Bertmer

Francesco Francavilla

Galactic Gallery

Gary Pullin

Greg Ruth

Jason Edmiston

Jay Ryan

JC Richard

JJ Harrison

Jock

John Vogl

Jonathan Burton

Justin Santora

LandLand

Leslie Herman

Matt Ryan Tobin

Matt Taylor

Matthew Woodson

Nicole Gustafsson

Oliver Barrett

Phantom City Creative

Richey Beckett

Rob Jones

Ryan Duggan

Sachin Teng

Sam Turner

Sam Wolfe Connelly

Sara Deck

scarecrowoven

Scott C

Stan & Vince

The Vacvvm

Todd Slater

Jesse Hernandez

Laser Wolf Attack

Miles Tsang

Nimit Malavia

Cameron Stewart

Mad Duck Posters

Zeb Love

Rory Kurtz

Sonny Day

Rough Trade Books

Static Medium

Mike Mitchell

Jen Bartel

Industry Print Shop

Arrowhead

Lineage Studios

Alex Pardee

Drew Struzan

Exhibitors

Burning Witches Records

TerrorVision / Graveface

Enjoy The Ride Records

Arrow Video

Vingar Syndrome

Cadabra Record

LITA

Death Waltz Records

Keymaster Games

Skybound Games

Pandasaurus Games

Restoration Games

MondoGames