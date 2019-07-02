Mondo has announced the first wave of their San Diego Comic-Con exclusive releases, and the first two items will please vinyl soundtrack collectors very much.

Blade Runner 2049 and Who Framed Roger Rabbit are both getting new vinyl soundtrack releases that (at first) you’ll only be able to get at the convention in San Diego. Check out both of the Mondo SDCC exclusive vinyl releases below.

Who Framed Roger Rabbit Vinyl Soundtrack

In collaboration with Walt Disney Records, the Who Framed Roger Rabbit vinyl soundtrack features Alan Silvestri’s outstanding score for the film, which is being made available on vinyl again for the first time in 30 years. Here’s what Mondo says about the release:

To this day Roger Rabbit is still considered a landmark achievement in filmmaking, seamlessly combining 2D animation and live action, with a clever take on the interior lives of the world’s most beloved cartoon characters. Following their previous successful collaboration with Robert Zemeckis on Back to the Future, Alan Silvestri’s score is one of his most ambitious, an inspired genre blend, bouncing from pot-boiling noir, to the madcap zaniness of a cartoon serial, to the songs and standards of the 1940’s.

At Comic-Con, Mondo will be selling an exclusive edition of the Who Framed Roger Rabbit vinyl on “The Dip” colored vinyl, and there will only be 1,000 copies available. Otherwise, there will be a neon pink with white splatter edition that will be available in Mondo’s online shop sometime after the convention, along with any copies of the SDCC exclusive version that might be available. Both versions feature artwork by Stan & Vince, an insert that looks like the Toontown deed/lipstick note from the movie, and they will cost $25.

Blade Runner 2049 Vinyl Soundtrack

Next up, we have the more recent score for Blade Runner 2049, composed by Hans Zimmer and Benjamin Wallfisch and produced by Michael Hodges, Ashley Culp and Kayla Morrison. Mondo says in a press release:

This score is a little more downbeat than the original. It’s expansive, dreamy yet forceful and propulsive when it needs to be. The sonics throughout are incredible and it really feels like you are wandering strange neon lit alleyways with no clue where you are. It’s a truly beautiful (and beguiling) listen and captures real human emotion alongside more artificial replicant soundscapes.

The hypnotic score has been captured on a 2XLP release with an SDCC exclusive version having one disc pressed on both a clear vinyl with white and blue mix and the other an opaque orange. Meanwhile, there will be a regular edition released in Mondo’s online store on teal and pink colored vinyl. Both versions have spot varnish cover artwork by Viktor Kalvachev and layout by Chris Bilheimer, and they’ll cost $40.

Stay tuned to Mondo for updates on sales after Comic-Con, and we’ll have more on their other exclusives soon.