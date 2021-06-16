Perhaps the greatest foe that Godzilla has ever faced is none other than Mothra. The flying kaiju has also squared of with many other giant monsters, making her worthy of worship. Now you can bow down to the queen by purchasing Mondo’s new premium scale statue inspired by her appearance in Godzilla: Tokyo SOS, where she goes head-to-head with the giant lizard to keep him from destroying Tokyo…again. With vibrant colors and impressive wingspan, this looks like a must-have for the most die-hard Godzilla fans out there.

Mondo Mothra Statue

Here’s the official product description from Mondo.:

Throughout the years, Mothra has battled it out with Godzilla and many other giant sized threats. But her battle in the intense GODZILLA: TOKYO SOS film is one of her most impressive and heartbreaking battles to date! Represented here is Mothra as she appeared in the that film, perched over her egg and ready to defend the planet once again.