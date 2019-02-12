Mondo picked up the license to Ghostbusters merchandise last year, and they celebrated by releasing a new print from artist Tom Whalen. But it sounds like this is the year that bustin’ will really make them feel good.

A brand new Ghostbusters print from Ken Taylor has been revealed by Mondo – but that’s not all. They’ll also be releasing a set of Stay Puft Marshmallow Man tiki mugs and a new batch of enamel pins by Whalen (to go with the previous set released last year).

Ken Taylor Ghostbusters Print

Here’s Ken Taylor’s new Ghostbusters print from Mondo, and it won’t be too hard to get your hands on the regular version (left). It’s a timed edition, so however many are ordered, that’s how many will be printed. It’s a 24×36 screen print that will cost you $55 and will be on sale for 72 hours starting today at 1pm ET/10am PT. On the right side is the variant, which will have a limited edition of 300 and will cost you $75.

Maybe collectible prints from Mondo aren’t your jam. If that’s the case, they still have some cool Ghostbusters goods you might be interested in. For example, there’s this new Stay Puft Marshmallow Man tiki mug.

Stay Puft Marshmallow Man Tiki Mug

Mondo’s new tiki mug was created by Joe Allard, Tom “Thor” Thordarson, Tufan Setzer, and Tiki Farm. There are four different versions for you to get your hands on.

The movie-inspired blue-wiped glaze with red spot will cost $50 and doesn’t appear to have a limited edition. Meanwhile, the black-wiped glaze has an edition of 650 and will cost $55. Even more rare is the orange-wiped glaze inventory left over from Mondo’s Designer Con, which has an edition of 200 and costs $75. As for the brown glaze pictured above, that will only be available at select Alamo Drafthouse locations in the near future, so keep an eye out.

Finally, Tom Whalen adds to his enamel pin collection by completing the team of Ghostbusters with Ray Stantz and Egon Spengler. He also adds a terror dog to the mix this time, along with a yellow Ecto-1 license plate.

Personally, I’m hoping that Dana Barrett and Louis Tully will be getting their own pins as the Gatekeeper and the Keymaster, respectively. But we probably won’t know that for a while.