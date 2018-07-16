San Diego Comic-Con is nearly upon us, and that means it’s almost time for an onslaught of updates and announcements about some of your most anticipated movies and TV shows. But that also means there are tons of goodies that are about to go on sale for rabid collectors to get their hands on, and Mondo has plenty of good stuff to offer.

Mondo sent us the exclusive debut of their outstanding San Diego Comic-Con exclusive prints for Jurassic Park and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Plus, we have a first look at their upcoming assortment of Jurassic Park tiki mugs that you won’t have to wait in line for at Comic-Con. Check out the Mondo Jurassic Park posters and all the other good stuff below.

Mondo Jurassic Park Poster by Phantom City Creative

This Mondo Jurassic Park poster by Phantom City Creative will debut at San Diego Comic-Con, but you’ll also be able to get our hands on one of the above 24×36 prints from the Mondo online store. The one on the left is the regular version (with an edition size of 325) and will go on sale for $50 on Mondo’s website as soon as the $75 variant edition (on the right with an edition of 175) goes on sale at Mondo’s Comic-Con booth (#435).

Make sure you stay tuned to @MondoNews on Twitter to find out when it goes on sale.

Mondo Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Poster by Mike Saputo

Another San Diego Comic-Con exclusive will be this Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom poster created by artist Mike Saputo. It’s a 24×36 screen print with an edition size of 325, and it will cost $50. This one will only be available at Mondo’s Comic-Con booth, but if there are any left over after the convention is over, they’ll go on sale online at a later date.

Mondo Jurassic Park Tiki Mugs

Finally, if collectible prints aren’t your jam, but tiki mugs are, Mondo has you covered. They’ll be showing off their new Jurassic Park tiki mugs that will be on sale sometime in the future. The above image is the 16 oz. velociraptor egg tiki mug, which will be available this fall in various glaze colors shown above.

There’s also a tyrannosaurus rex tiki mug on the way too, though no images have been released yet. If you’re at Comic-Con, it will be on display at Mondo’s booth with the raptor tiki mugs. We’ll try to grab an image of the mug from the show floor so you can see it for yourself.