Patton Oswalt will be juggling multiple roles on Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. The A.P. Bio actor and notable geek was already set to executive produce and write the Hulu animated series, but now he’s stepping into the recording booth to voice the big-headed comic book character.

Patton Oswalt appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers this week to speak about his upcoming series M.O.D.O.K., which centers on the Marvel supervillain of the same name. The comedian revealed that he will be voicing the distinctive-looking supervillain in addition to his executive producing duties. Oswalt said:

“I’m gonna be voicing him. He is a supervillain, he has superintelligence, he has a forehead beam, he has all this technology. But, he is not on the A-level of Doctor Doom and the Red Skull. So, not only does he hate all the heroes, he hates all the other villains because he’s so resentful. Getting to play that is going to be really fun.”

The series “centers around an egomaniacal supervillain with a really big head and a really little body, who struggles to maintain control of his evil organization and his demanding family.” Oswalt will be co-penning the series alongside Jordan Blum (Community, American Dad), while Blum and Jeph Loeb are also set to executive produce.

Oswalt continues to be a busy man behind and in front of the camera, taking on bit parts in popular and cult TV series like A.P. Bio and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. He’s no stranger to voice acting either, having recently leant his voice to Syfy series Happy! But this is probably the most involved Oswalt has been in a series in a while, by writing, starring, and acting as showrunner on M.O.D.O.K. It seems like he is really invested in this character.

Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. is part of a slew of Marvel animated series that have been ordered to Hulu, including Marvel’s Hit-Monkey, Marvel’s Tigra & Dazzler Show, Marvel’s Howard The Duck, and Marvel’s The Offenders. These four series and animated special are part of the ongoing tidal wave of Marvel content that is coming soon to digital platforms and broadcast TV, including on the highly anticipated Disney+ streaming platform.