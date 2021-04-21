If you’re looking for another Marvel show to fill the gap between this week’s season finale of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and the premiere of Loki in June, Hulu has you covered. Here’s a brand new trailer for M.O.D.O.K., a stop-motion animated comedy series about the huge-headed supervillain (voiced by Patton Oswalt) who’s desperately trying to take over the world while keeping abreast of his domestic duties at the same time. This show premieres in May, so it should serve as a nice intermezzo between Disney+ Marvel shows.



MODOK Trailer

The massive Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing, who has largely previously appeared in Marvel stories as a supporting character, now takes center stage in a stop-motion animated series from Stoopid Buddy Studios, the same company that makes Robot Chicken. The jokes are pretty much all on point here (I especially loved the coffee gag at the end), and as an irony-free fan of Third Eye Blind and their mega-hit 1990s anthem “Semi-Charmed Life,” I was pleased to hear a version of that song not only used in this trailer, but seemingly make its way into the text of the show itself.

I was under the impression that this was going to be a relatively small-scale story about M.O.D.O.K. spending his days in New York as he slowly loses control of his company and his nights at home in New Jersey, but this trailer makes it seem like there’s much more going on than that. He travels to Asgard through some kind of portal and rides what appears to be a dragon – not exactly small-scale stuff. (He also catapults a horse into the sea, which, frankly, I could support the case either way for that being small- or large-scale.)

Plus, the cast is incredibly impressive. Aside from Oswalt lending his voice to the frustrated and put-upon title character, audiences will hear the voices of Jon Hamm, Nathan Fillion, Whoopie Goldberg, Ben Schwartz, Melissa Fumero, Aimee Garcia, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Beck Bennett, Jon Daly, Sam Richardson, and Bill Hader.

Here is the show’s official synopsis:

In Marvel’s M.O.D. O.K., the megalomaniacal supervillain M.O.D.O.K. ( Patton Oswalt) has long pursued his dream of one day conquering the world. But after years of setbacks and failures fighting the Earth’s mightiest heroes, M.O.D.O.K. has run his evil organization A.I.M. into the ground. Ousted as A.I.M.’s leader, while also dealing with his crumbling marriage and family life, the Mental Organism Designed O nly for Killing is set to confront his greatest challenge yet! The series stars Patton Oswalt (M.O.D.O.K.), Melissa Fumero (Melissa), Aimee Garcia (Jodie), Ben Schwartz (Lou), Wendi McLendon-Covey (Monica), Beck Bennett (Austin Van Der Sleet), Jon Daly (Super-Adaptoid) and Sam Richardson (Gary).

M.O.D.O.K. premieres on Hulu on May 21, 2021.