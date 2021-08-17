The resurgence of romantic comedies continues with season 2 of Modern Love. Amazon’s original anthology series offers a sweet snapshot of modern romance stories, always bringing in new cast of recognizable and exciting faces. But the actors are just the start of the series’ fun — each episode of Modern Love varies in tone, characters, and theme because it’s meant to reflect what romance looks light right now, for people across the world. And how better to show the truth than to take inspiration from actual stories?

Based on the New York Times column and podcast of the same name, Modern Love puts a fictional spin on true love stories.

For a glimpse at what’s coming in season 2, check out the extended trailer below.

Modern Love Season 2 Trailer

The beauty of Modern Love is that it tells individual stories in stand-alone half-hour episodes. You can jump in and out at your own pace, picking episodes based on which romances are the best fit for you. Or, you can take the classic approach and binge the series away. Either way, it doesn’t hurt to have some guidance. Below is a quick guide to season 2 of Modern Love.

“On A Serpentine Road, With The Top Down”

Long after the tragic death of her husband Michael (Tom Burke), Minnie Driver’s Stephanie is still clinging to his memory. The easiest way for her to remember him is on love drives in his vintage convertible. But holding onto the past becomes harder with each passing day. This episode is written and directed by John Carney.

“The Night Girl Finds A Day Boy”

Zoe (Zoe Chao) suffers from delayed sleep phase syndrome, which makes romance a bit difficult. Just as she wakes up, the rest of the world prepares to sleep. But not everyone is thrown by her sleep cycle, as she realizes upon meeting Jordan (Gbenga Akinnagbe). Directed by Jesse Peretz and written by Sarah Heyward.

“Strangers on A (Dublin) Train”

Modern Love gets topical, catching up with our present times to explore a romance blossoming in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Just as the title indicates, two strangers meet on a train — Paula (Lucy Boynton) and Michael (Kit Harrington) connect and plan to meet again in two weeks. A la Before Sunrise, they don’t exchange phone numbers or personal info, believing in fate. Unfortunately, the pandemic complicates their plans. This episode is written and directed by John Carney.

“A Life Plan For Two, Followed By One”

A story of unrequited love, Lil (Dominique Fishback) spent most of her life in love with her childhood best friend Vince (Issac Powel). When their relationship fails to turn into romance, she struggles to keep him in her life while enduring the heartbreak. Directed by Marta Cunningham, the episode is co-written by Cunningham, Sarra-Jane Piat-Kelly and Dime Davis.

“Am I…? Maybe This Quiz Game Will Tell Me”

Middle-schooler Katie (Lulu Wilson) is struggling to come to terms with her sexuality, so she turns to a personality quiz. At the same time, Katie is working through her first crush, on classmate Alexa (Grace Edwrads) but isn’t sure how to act on them — or if she even can. Ah, young love. This episode is written and directed by Celine Held and Logan George.

“In the Waiting Room of Estranged Spouses”

In the waiting room of a therapist’s office, Isabelle (Anna Paquin) and Spence (Garrett Hedlund) have a meet-cute. Sort off. It would be cuter if not for the fact that they’re both married and their spouses have been chatting on them… with each other. And out of their mourning for their marriages, they find friendship. This episode is directed by John Crowley and written by Susan Soon He Stanton.

“How Do You Remember Me?”

On a blind date with Robbie (Zane Pais), Ben (Marquis Rodriguez) ignores a flurry of texts from his sister – only to discover he’s received tragic news in the middle of a hookup. To say it shackles the budding romance would be an understatement. Written and directed by Andrew Rannells, the episode is also based on his own personal essays for the Modern Love column.

“Second Embrace, With Hearts and Eyes Open”

Elizabeth (Sophia Okonedo) and Van (Tobias Menzies) got married, got divorced and then fell into a comfortable rapport as they co-parented their two daughters. But to their surprise, they also find themselves falling in love again. Directed by John Carney, the episode is written by Kieran Carney.

Modern Love is streaming on Amazon Prime Video now.