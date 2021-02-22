Modern Love, the Amazon series about “love and relationships in all their complexities and beauty, inspired by The New York Times column of the same name,” has announced more than two-dozen new cast members for its upcoming second season. The Modern Love season 2 cast includes Game of Thrones alumnus Kit Harrington, Judas and the Black Messiah‘s Dominique Fishback, Anna Paquin, who is currently appearing in the Amazon series Flack, Midsommar‘s Jack Reynor, and many more. The second season of the anthology series was filmed all over the world and is set to premiere later this year.

Here’s the full Modern Love season 2 cast, straight from Amazon: Gbenga Akinnagbe (The Deuce), Susan Blackwell (Madam Secretary), Lucy Boynton (Bohemian Rhapsody), Tom Burke (Mank), Zoë Chao (Love Life), Maria Dizzia (Orange is the New Black), Minnie Driver (Cinderella), Grace Edwards, Dominique Fishback (Judas and the Black Messiah), Kathryn Gallagher (Jagged Little Pill), Kit Harington (Game of Thrones), Garrett Hedlund (Mudbound), Telci Huynh (God Friended Me), Nikki M. James (Book of Mormon), Aparna Nancherla (Corporate), Larry Owens (High Maintenance), Zane Pais (Room 104), Anna Paquin (Flack), Isaac Powell (Dear Evan Hansen), Ben Rappaport (For the People), Milan Ray (Troop Zero), Jack Reynor (Midsommar), Miranda Richardson (Stronger), Marquis Rodriguez (When They See Us), James Scully (You S2), Zuzanna Szadkowski (Gossip Girl), Lulu Wilson (The Glorias), Don Wycherley (Wild Mountain Thyme), and Jeena Yi (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt).

The first season premiered in 2019 and featured Anne Hathaway, Tina Fey, Andy Garcia, Dev Patel, Olivia Cooke, Andrew Scott, among others. The idea for the show comes from The New York Times column of the same name, with John Carney serving as showrunner, writer, director, and executive producer. Carney isn’t directing alone, though. Season 2 will also feature episodes helmed by Marta Cunningham (Insecure) Jesse Peretz (Glow), and Andrew Rannells (Black Monday), with Celine Held and Logan George (Topside) co-directing an episode. The episode Rannells directs is based on a personal essay he wrote for the New York Times column.

“We’re so excited to bring a second season of this series to life, and give an opportunity to really shine a light on what matters most,” said Carney, via THR. “With so much uncertainty in our current world, these stories bring truth and love to people everywhere, and I’m so appreciative to be a part of making that happen.” There’s no premiere date just yet, but Amazon says Modern Love season 2 will arrive ” later this year in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.”