Modern Family is coming to an end with the final season premiering this fall. In honor of the show’s upcoming conclusion, ABC flashed back to the first photo of the entire cast of the comedy when they assembled for the show’s table read and juxtaposted it with the cast together for the final first table read for the last season. Check out the Modern Family flashback photo below.

Modern Family Flashback Photo

As you can see, the top photo has (from left to right) Sofía Vergara (Gloria), Rico Rodriguez (Manny), Ed O’Neill (Jay), Nolan Gould (Luke), Ty Burrell (Phil), Sarah Hyland (Haley), Julie Bowen (Claire), Ariel Winter (Alex), Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Mitchell), and Eric Stonestreet (Cameron), all with 10 years of these characters ahead of them. Then the second photo places them all in the same position, but with the addition of Aubrey Anderson-Emmons (Lily) between her adoptive fathers.

Obviously, the biggest change between the two photos is how much the kids have grown throughout these 10 years. With the exception of 12-year old Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, they’re all adults now. Hell, Sarah Hyland was 19 when she started this show and now she’s almost 30 years old. It makes you feel like you’re looking back at your own family during a reunion or something.

The series has fallen in quality since winning nearly two dozen Emmys and being nominated for many more. In fact, Modern Family has only been nominated for sound mixing for the past two years. But maybe creators Christopher Lloyd and Steve Levitan will step up their game for the show’s final season.

Modern Family returns for one more season starting on September 25 this fall on ABC.