Some missions really are impossible, because it looks like plans to shoot the next two Mission: Impossible installments back-to-back have been scrapped. Production on Mission: Impossible 7 is almost at an end, and rather than moving right on to start filming Mission: Impossible 8, things are going to pause for a bit. The change in plans is chalked up to scheduling issues, as star Tom Cruise has to gear-up to promote another Paramount action sequel – Top Gun: Maverick.

The news comes to us from Deadline, which reports “Tom Cruise will now be needed on promotional duties by the studio for Top Gun: Maverick ahead of that film’s planned release on July 2, and will be out of action for a period.” The plan is for Cruise and company to resume production on Mission: Impossible 8 after the Top Gun rollout.

Mission: Impossible 7 has been filming all over the world in stops and starts. Filming was supposed to start in Italy in February 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to those plans. Shooting didn’t begin in earnest until July 2020, in the UK. From there, the production went to Norway and back to Italy, but things in Italy ground to a halt in October 2020 when 12 people on set tested positive for COVID-19.

Now, filming of Mission: Impossible 7 is nearing its end. Director Christopher McQuarrie took to Instagram the other day with the following message:

Grace and graciousness, magic and majesty, hospitality and hope. Of the many challenges we’ve faced on our journey, none will be greater than outshining the gifts Abu Dhabi has given us. On behalf of our entire cast and crew, sincerest and most heartfelt thanks to the Government of Abu Dhabi, His Excellency Mohamed Al Mubarak, the Abu Dhabi Film Commission, twofour54, Etihad Airways and CEO Tony Douglas, ADAC and CEO Shareef Al Hashmi, HM Ambassador to the UAE Patrick Moody, The United States Marine Corps and all of our incredible military personnel. And, of course, thanks to our extraordinary local cast, crew and the very fine people of Abu Dhabi. We shall most sincerely miss you until we see you again. Now back to London for a few finishing touches. All aboard for our greatest challenge yet…

The ever-fluctuating production of Mission: Impossible 7 played hell with release dates. The movie was supposed to arrive on July 23, 2021, with Mission: Impossible 8 set for August 5, 2022. Now, 7 is slated to hit theaters on November 19, 2021, while 8 is scheduled for November 4, 2022 – but the decision to delay production on 8 could very well lead to another release date change. We’ll see.