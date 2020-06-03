Mission: Impossible 7, the latest excuse for Tom Cruise to risk his life, is currently on hold due to the coronavirus. But the production is gearing up to start shooting soon. According to co-star Simon Pegg, the latest IMF adventure will resume filming this September. Pegg isn’t quite sure how production will resume, and it goes without saying that the behind-the-scenes process will be considerably different than when everything halted.

Practically every film production is shut down at the moment, but sooner or later, things are going to start up again. Speaking with Variety, franchise co-star Simon Pegg revealed that Mission: Impossible 7 filming would resume after the summer ends – September, to be exact. “That will begin with the outdoor stuff,” Pegg said. “That feels fairly doable, and obviously there will be precautions put in place.”

Pegg added: “People that are involved in any close proximity stuff, it will have to be determined that they’re safe to do that. I don’t know what the testing situation is, how that works, or whether they’ll be able to be tested regularly.”

Mission: Impossible 7 was filming in the United Kingdom when the shutdown occurred, and it looks like the plan is to return to the UK in September. Speaking with BBC Radio 4’s Today, the movie’s first assistant director, Tommy Gormley, said: “We hope to restart in September. We hope to visit all the countries we planned to. We hope to do a big chunk of it back in the U.K. on the backlot and in the studio.” Gormley added that the film was more than likely to meet its target of shooting from September through May. Gormley continued:

“This is our challenge. We are not a chamber piece movie. We do spectacle, and that is what people expect of us…If we have the protocols in place and we break down all the procedures very carefully…we will get it going again. Some things are very challenging such as stunt scenes, crowd scenes etc. but we can’t do a ‘Mission Impossible’ movie and not have a fight scene or car scenes in it.”

Earlier this week, new back-to-work guidelines were released for productions, including “Cast and crew must practice physical distancing whenever possible. Physical distancing involves maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from any other person at all times, except when doing so is incompatible with one’s job duties. Cast and crew should avoid congregating in groups. When practical, separate work locations into zones to facilitate physical distancing.”