The launch of Disney+ yesterday brought a plethora of content from The Walt Disney Company, including most of the movies from the Star Wars and Marvel Cinematic Universe franchises. But there are still some titles from each franchise that aren’t available on Disney+ just yet. That’s because there’s still a holdover streaming deals that Disney has to run out with Netflix before they get the streaming rights back for themselves. The good news is we know when the remaining Star Wars titles and missing Marvel movies on Disney+ will be available.

One of the neat features of Disney+ so far (though it’s also rather deceptive) is that the library includes titles that aren’t yet available on Disney+. But if you seek them out, the date for their arrival on Disney+ is listed in the title’s profile. That’s how we know when the four Marvel movies and two Star Wars movies still stuck on Netflix will hit Disney’s streaming library. Here’s the schedule for those movies arriving on Disney+:

Thor: Ragnarok – December 5, 2019

– December 5, 2019 Star Wars: The Last Jedi – December 26, 2019

– December 26, 2019 Black Panther – March 4, 2020

– March 4, 2020 Avengers: Infinity War – June 25, 2020

– June 25, 2020 Solo: A Star Wars Story – July 9, 2020

– July 9, 2020 Ant-Man and the Wasp – July 29, 2020

The good news is that there are plenty of other Marvel Studios movies that are currently available on Disney+. Iron Man, Thor, Captain America: The First Avenger, Iron Man 2, The Avengers, Iron Man 3, Thor: The Dark World, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Guardians of the Galaxy, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Ant-Man, Captain America: Civil War, Doctor Strange, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame are all available now on Disney+. Unfortunately, we recently learned Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home likely won’t be available on the service at all.

On the Star Wars side, the only missing feature films are Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Solo: A Star Wars Story. Other than that, pretty much every piece of Star Wars content from film and television will be available, with the exception of some more obscure installments like the Ewok movies Caravan of Courage and The Battle for Endor, as well as the Star Wars Holiday Special. We’re not sure any of those will ever end up on the streaming service.

Thankfully, Star Wars and Marvel content will only continue to grow as Lucasfilm and Marvel Studios have new shows coming exclusively to Disney+ in the coming years. That’s on top of all the movies they have in the works too. So stay tuned to see how that all shakes out.