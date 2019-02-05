LAIKA is at the top of their game when it comes to telling stories with stop-motion animation, so we’re excited for whatever they’re cooking up next. This year the animation studio has quite the ambitious adventure that will take us across the world with a Bigfoot named Susan.

Missing Link follows the last remaining Bigfoot of his kind (Zach Galifianakis) as he strikes a deal with explorer Sir Lionel Frost (Hugh Jackman) to find his Yeti cousins in the valley of Shangri-La. It’s a journey that will span the globe and have them encountering all sorts of people along the way, making for a very quirky adventure. You can watch the new trailer now.

Missing Link Trailer

This is much more promising than the first trailer that was released back in November. Complete with the use of “Me and Julio Down by the Schoolyard” by Paul Simon, this has the vibe of an animated Wes Anderson movie, including similar dry, oddball humor. That seems perfectly fine to me.

But even more satisfying is how the quality of stop-motion animation keeps improving as time goes on. The landscapes here are absolutely stunning, and the sets housing these characters are detailed and mesmerizing.

On top of that, the voice cast couldn’t be more perfect. Casting Zach Galifianakis as a polite Bigfoot and Hugh Jackman as a confident explorer may prove to be an unlikely great duo. As for the rest of the cast, it includes Zoe Saldana, Timothy Olyphant, Emma Thompson, Stephen Fry, Matt Lucas, Amrita Acharia, and David Walliams.

Missing Link is written and directed by Chris Butler, who already gave us stop-motion greatness from LAIKA in the form of ParaNorman. Since LAIKA’s trusty captain Travis Knight was busy with Bumblebee while Missing Link was still in production, let’s hope there’s still something special here.

Meet Mr. Link: 8 feet tall, 630 lbs, and covered in fur, but don’t let his appearance fool you… he is funny, sweet, and adorably literal, making him the world’s most lovable legend. Tired of living a solitary life in the Pacific Northwest, Mr. Link recruits fearless explorer Sir Lionel Frost to guide him on a journey to find his long-lost relatives in the fabled valley of Shangri-La. Along with adventurer Adelina Fortnight, our fearless trio of explorers encounter more than their fair share of peril as they travel to the far reaches of the world to help their new friend.

Missing Link arrives in theaters on April 12, 2019.