Mindhunter is back for an all-new season of serial killer profiling. It’s been a while, at least in terms of TV, between seasons – season 1 debuted in October 2017. But fans can breathe easy knowing Mindhunter season 2 is back in less than a month. And there’s now a trailer to hold everyone over until then. Jonathan Groff‘s FBI Agent Holden Ford, Holt McCallany‘s Agent Bill Trench, and Anna Torv‘s Dr. Wendy Carr are all back in action, trying to find out just what it is that makes serial killers tick. Watch the Mindhunter season 2 trailer below.

Mindhunter Season 2 Trailer

I don’t know about you, but I’ve been eagerly awaiting Mindhunter season 2 the minute I finished season 1. Netflix renewed the serial killer series for another season back in 2017, but we’ve had to wait to see the story continue for more than a year. Thankfully that wait is almost over. Season 1 introduced us to two FBI agents, played by Jonathan Groff and Holt McCallany, who team up with psychologist (Anna Torv) to start studying serial killers in the hopes of catching them sooner, rather than later. The series was inspired by the real-life early days of criminal psychology and criminal profiling.

Now, the characters are back again, dealing with all new killers – and some familiar ones, too. The Atlanta Child Murders serve as one storyline this season, but you can also expect to catch back up with Ed Kemper (Cameron Britton) and also meet Charles Manson, played by Damon Herriman, who also plays Manson in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Season 2 stars Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany, Anna Torv, Joe Tuttle, Albert Jones, Stacey Roca, Michael Cerveris, Lauren Glazier, and Sierra McClain. Producer David Fincher is back to direct episodes, with other eps directed by Andrew Dominik (Killing Them Softly, The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford) and Carl Franklin (The Leftovers, House of Cards). David Fincher, Joshua Donen (Gone Girl, The Quick and the Dead), Charlize Theron (Girlboss, Hatfields & McCoys) and Cean Chaffin (Gone Girl, Fight Club) executive produce along with Courtenay Miles and Beth Kono.

Mindhunter season 2 arrives August 16.