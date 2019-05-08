Fans – like me! – have been waiting patiently, and not-so-patiently, for Mindhunter season 2. The first season debuted on Netflix all the way back in 2017, and confirmation of a second season came soon after. But all has been quiet on the Mindhunter front since then. Now, Charlize Theron, who is one of the producers on the serial killer series, has confirmed we can expect further mindhuntin’ this summer, as Mindhunter season 2 arrives in August.

Charlize Theron reveals an August 2019 release date for #Mindhunter Season 2 on SiriusXM's “Howard Stern Show" on Monday, April 29th. pic.twitter.com/dfzS9TVoQr — Mindhunter News (@MindhunterNews) April 30, 2019

During a recent appearance on the Howard Stern Show, Mindhunter produce Charlize Theron (she also acts sometimes; maybe you’ve heard of her) revealed that we can expect the acclaimed series to return this August. Theron didn’t give a specific date, but you can expect it’ll arrive on a Friday, as that’s Netflix’s usual M.O.

The series, which stars Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany, and Anna Torv, is based on the true crime book Mindhunter: Inside the FBI’s Elite Serial Crime Unit written by John E. Douglas and Mark Olshaker, and chronicles the beginning of serial killer profiling in the FBI. The first season was fantastic – probably one of the best originals Netflix has ever released. The show could’ve easily turned into your standard police procedural, but the smart writing, and stellar performances elevated it into prestige territory.

Specifics on the second season are still vague. Executive producer and occasional episode director David Fincher previously said the second season might involve the Atlanta Child Murders from the ’70s and ’80s, but it hasn’t been officially confirmed if that’s the case. One thing we do know is that infamous killer and cult leader Charles Manson will figure into the season somehow, played by Damon Herriman – who is also playing Manson in Quentin Tarantino’s upcoming Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

While August isn’t that close, it’s not that far away, either. As the summer approaches, we’ll likely hear more and more about Mindhunter season 2. Keep your eyes peeled.