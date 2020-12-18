It’s morphin’ time! They’ve got a power and a force that you’ve never seen before, and now you can bring the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers to your shelves as a set of new collectible 1/6 scale figures that are ready for action.

Hasbro and Threezero have teamed up to make a set of 12-inch Mighty Morphin Power Rangers action figures that are essentially much more affordable versions of the high quality Hot Toys figures that always look so good. They may not come with detailed sculpts of the characters wearing the Power Rangers suits, but as you can see in the image above, they still look pretty morphin good.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers 1/6 Scale Figures

A team of legendary rangers no one can ever beat! Go Go Power Rangers!!! From the American superhero television series, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, threezero and Hasbro are proud to present 1/6th scale articulated figures based on the classic original series. These figures are only available in selected markets. The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers are approximately 12” (30cm) tall, fully-articulated collectible figures with hand-tailored fabric costumes, standard boots, and unique Mighty Morphin helmet. Each Power Ranger figure includes a utility belt, Blade Blaster holster, Blade Blaster, individual weapons, and four (4) pairs of interchangeable hands.

Perhaps the best thing about these new Power Rangers 1/6 scale figures is that all of the unique weapons wielded by each of the Power Rangers can be combined to create the Power Blaster, used to dispatch with small monsters with a single blast.

You can pick up each of the Power Rangers individually for $99, but if you’re planning on getting the whole set, then you might as well get the six-pack that only costs $549, saving you the cost of half of a figure. Whichever option you want to go with, they’re available for pre-order now at Hasbro Pulse.