During the 90s, there was an abundance of family friendly sports movies that came from Disney. Sadly, the House of Mouse doesn’t really make movies like that anymore, so today’s generations are still enjoying the likes of movies such as The Mighty Ducks, Angels in the Outfield, Cool Runnings, The Big Green and more. This is all thanks to children of the 90s having kids of their own, and they were likely pretty excited when one of these beloved teams showed up at a real sporting event.

During a recent Anaheim Ducks game, there was a mini Mighty Ducks cast reunion from both the original Mighty Ducks and D2: The Mighty Ducks, and they all even wore jerseys featuring the name of their peewee hockey characters from the Disney sports franchise. Find out who showed up for the Mighty Ducks cast reunion below.

Mighty Ducks Cast Reunion

Some mighty great people joined us at today’s game! Some of your favorite Mighty Ducks visited us on Long Island and met a few of our guys after the game. #LetsGoDucks? ? pic.twitter.com/xFsggnYe8v — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) January 21, 2019

That’s Garette Ratliff Henson, Colombe Jacobsen-Derstine, Vincent Larusso, Kenan Thompson, and Danny Tamberelli suited up in Anaheim Ducks jerseys with the names of their respective characters: Guy Germaine, Julie “The Cat” Gaffney, Adam Banks, Russ Tyler and Tommy Duncan. Thompson and Jacobsen-Derstine didn’t make their debut until D2: The Mighty Ducks, but the other three have been quacking since the first movie.

While this appearance from Mighty Ducks cast members is cool, what’s even more interesting is this:

All of these Ducks got suited up in their old jerseys and shot some footage on the ice with them on. There’s speculation that this could be for a Super Bowl commercial, but it seems a little late to pull something like that off. Instead, this is more likely something related to the real Anaheim Ducks, but for what we don’t know. All we have to go on is this:

Glad you could join us for the fun! We can’t wait to show the rest of you cake eaters what we worked on today. ?? https://t.co/bKDhM9qQOC — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) January 21, 2019

Now if only we could get a real Mighty Ducks cast reunion to happen on the big screen, or at the very least in the form of a new series on Disney+. Fingers crossed!