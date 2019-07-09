How do you help sell a disturbing 2 hour and 30 minute horror movie to the masses? Toys! The skilled marketing folks at A24 have come up with a funny and somewhat ingenious tie-in to their latest nightmare, Midsommar. The Bear in a Cage toy features exactly what the name suggests: a bear in a cage. If you’ve seen Midsommar, you’ll find this rather amusing. If you haven’t seen Midsommar, you might be curious enough to learn more. In any case, the commercial A24 put together to sell the Bear in a Cage has to be seen to be believed.

Midsommar Bear in a Cage

The bear from Midsommar has a very limited amount of screen time, but he plays a significant part in the movie’s proceedings. And to honor the Ursus arctus in all his glory, A24 is releasing an official Bear in a Cage toy. You can check out the product page for the item here, which will be released on July 10 and cost you $32. Here are the specs:

A new toy from A24. Limited edition of 75. Drops Wednesday 7/10. 6″ x 3″ x 4″ hand-stained pinewood cage with Midsommar engraving. Resin grizzly figurine trapped inside. Comes wearing a custom hand-stitched flower garland and mini bell.

I have no real need to own this thing, and spending $32 on it seems a bit steep. And yet…I feel an overwhelming urge to purchase the Bear in a Cage when it goes on sale. Maybe I’ve been lured in by my love of the movie. Or maybe I’ve been entranced by the official commercial above, which features one hell of a catchy tune that I’ll be singing in my head all day. Here’s hoping this is the first in a line of official A24 animal toys, because I’d like a Black Phillip from The Witch next, please.

Midsommar is now playing. If you haven’t seen it yet, go check it out so you can understand what the hell this entire concept is about.