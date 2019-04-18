Here’s one for all you theme park fans out there: Mickey’s Halloween Party, Disney’s spooky-but-family-friendly alternative to scarier events like Halloween Horror Nights, isn’t happening this year. Instead, a new Halloween-themed event is kicking off and being shifted over to Disney California Adventure for the first time in a decade. The reason? Crowd sizes during the first year of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge are expected to be too big to handle in the same park. Read more about the change below.

The DisneyParks blog has announced that a new event is coming to California Adventure this holiday season: it’s called Oogie Boogie Bash – A Disney Halloween Party. It seems as if this event, which will feature plenty of new experiences like a new Villain-themed World of Color show instead of the traditional fireworks, is being held instead of Mickey’s Halloween Party, the annual shindig that’s taken place in the Disneyland park for the past ten years. (It was celebrated at California Adventure from 2005 to 2009.) Now the action is moving back to DCA, and although the reason has not officially been revealed to be because of Galaxy’s Edge…I mean, c’mon. It’s pretty clear that’s what’s going on. The logistics of keeping it in Disneyland would be a nightmare.

Oogie Boogie Bash Details

Here’s the breakdown of some highlights of the new event, which will require a separate ticket and largely take place after hours:

“Villainous!” – The new “World of Color” show weaves a Halloween tale about a young girl named Shelley Marie. This twisted tale carries Shelley on an unforgettable journey, exploring the villainous side of Disney characters through fountains, lights, lasers, projections and special effects. “Villainous!” shows that, deep down, there’s a little villain in all of us.

– The new “World of Color” show weaves a Halloween tale about a young girl named Shelley Marie. This twisted tale carries Shelley on an unforgettable journey, exploring the villainous side of Disney characters through fountains, lights, lasers, projections and special effects. “Villainous!” shows that, deep down, there’s a little villain in all of us. Redwood Creek Challenge Trail – Transformed into a wondrous and ethereal world of Disney villains unlike anything seen before, Redwood Creek will be tricked out in a dreamlike environment. This new experience unfolds in a series of scenes, each creating a hauntingly beautiful dream-space of color, sound, light and shadows, as stories emerge from the darkest night to create an enchanting world.

– Transformed into a wondrous and ethereal world of Disney villains unlike anything seen before, Redwood Creek will be tricked out in a dreamlike environment. This new experience unfolds in a series of scenes, each creating a hauntingly beautiful dream-space of color, sound, light and shadows, as stories emerge from the darkest night to create an enchanting world. Immersive Treat Trails – Enjoy trick-or-treating at the new, wonderfully wicked treat trails throughout the park. Iconic characters such as Mad Hatter from Tim Burton’s “Alice in Wonderland,” or even Oogie Boogie himself will surprise and delight. Additional treat trails will feature oversized cauldrons full of treats for all guests to enjoy.

– Enjoy trick-or-treating at the new, wonderfully wicked treat trails throughout the park. Iconic characters such as Mad Hatter from Tim Burton’s “Alice in Wonderland,” or even Oogie Boogie himself will surprise and delight. Additional treat trails will feature oversized cauldrons full of treats for all guests to enjoy. DescenDance – A new pulsing party in the Backlot area of Hollywood Land is inspired by the popular “Descendants” franchise from the Disney Channel. As the DescenDance begins, a spell is cast, summoning the greatest dance crew from the Isle of the Lost to throw down and lead everyone in moves that are set to the biggest hit songs from the “Descendants” films.

– A new pulsing party in the Backlot area of Hollywood Land is inspired by the popular “Descendants” franchise from the Disney Channel. As the DescenDance begins, a spell is cast, summoning the greatest dance crew from the Isle of the Lost to throw down and lead everyone in moves that are set to the biggest hit songs from the “Descendants” films. “Frightfully Fun Parade” – The guest-favorite parade is coming to Disney California Adventure park for the first time! The Headless Horseman of Sleepy Hollow starts the procession, followed by Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse who lead the cavalcade of characters and many mischievous Disney villains who are ready to stir up some trouble along the parade route.

– The guest-favorite parade is coming to Disney California Adventure park for the first time! The Headless Horseman of Sleepy Hollow starts the procession, followed by Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse who lead the cavalcade of characters and many mischievous Disney villains who are ready to stir up some trouble along the parade route. Mickey’s Trick and Treat show – Perfect for young guests, this new, interactive stage production invites kids of all ages to join Mickey Mouse and his pals as they throw a one-of-a-kind Halloween party! Enjoy dancing, not-so-frightening scary-tales, and candy at the Disney Theater in Hollywood Land.

– Perfect for young guests, this new, interactive stage production invites kids of all ages to join Mickey Mouse and his pals as they throw a one-of-a-kind Halloween party! Enjoy dancing, not-so-frightening scary-tales, and candy at the Disney Theater in Hollywood Land. Character encounters – Meet beloved Disney characters ­– and villains, too. You may be surprised at who you discover at this Halloween party, ready for photos and greetings!

ThemeParkInsider says the new Oogie Boogie Bash will run on Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday nights from September 17 – October 31, 2019. Mix-in hours will start four hours before the park closes, and those with a hard ticket will be able to stick around and enjoy the Halloween festivities for five hours afterwards. Tickets go on sale on April 30 for general attendees and on April 23 for annual passholders.