Next spring will give Walt Disney’s classic character Mickey Mouse a modern ride experience in the form of Micky and Minnie’s Runaway Railway. The attraction is slated to open in Walt Disney World’s Hollywood Studios in Florida, and so far we’ve only gotten a look at some concept art and a couple of behind the scenes images of Disney’s Imagineers working on the ride. But today, you can take a glimpse behind the scenes in a new Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway video, straight from Disney Parks.

Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway Video

There’s not any footage of the ride actually operating since it’s still being worked on. But there are some new pieces of concept art included in the video as one of Disney’s Imagineers gives a tour during the Disney Channel Holiday Party @ Walt Disney World special that aired on TV.

Though they could only show off a couple of the animation style environments in the ride, they do give away a couple of story details. Plus, it’s revealed that this ride has a bit of Disney history inside of it. The tri-tone whistle that can be heard and seen in Mickey Mouse first animated short Steamboat Willie has been included in the railway itself.

If this is your first time hearing about Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway, here’s the official description:

This first major Mickey-themed ride-through attraction will put you inside the wacky and unpredictable world of a Mickey Mouse cartoon short where anything can happen! Once you step into the cartoon world of Mickey and Minnie, you’ll board a train with Goofy as the engineer. Then, one magical moment after the next leads you to a zany, out-of-control adventure filled with surprising twists and turns. With an original story and lovable theme song, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway uses state-of-the-art technologies and dazzling visual effects to transform the cartoon world into an incredible and immersive multi-dimensional experience.

Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway opens at Disney World on March 4, 2020, but won’t arrive in Disneyland until 2022.