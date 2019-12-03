Mickey Mouse has been the face of The Walt Disney Company for years, but he’s never gotten his own theme park ride – until now. Today, Disney announced the official Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway opening date for the new ride at Walt Disney World’s Hollywood Studios in Florida. Read on to find out more about the ride and when you’ll be able to jump on board.



At a special presentation tonight, Disney Parks chairman Bob Chapek unveiled the opening date for Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway: March 4, 2020.

Here’s how the attraction has been described previously:

This first major Mickey-themed ride-through attraction will put you inside the wacky and unpredictable world of a Mickey Mouse cartoon short where anything can happen! Once you step into the cartoon world of Mickey and Minnie, you’ll board a train with Goofy as the engineer. Then, one magical moment after the next leads you to a zany, out-of-control adventure filled with surprising twists and turns. With an original story and lovable theme song, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway uses state-of-the-art technologies and dazzling visual effects to transform the cartoon world into an incredible and immersive multi-dimensional experience.

Since Mickey is such a screen icon (again, he’s never gotten his own ride), the idea of traveling into the screen to go on an adventure with him and Minnie is perfect for this attraction. The setting is also spot-on: as sad as I am to know that Hollywood Studios’ Great Movie Ride is no more, at least that Chinese Theater structure is being repurposed to house this attraction now.

Earlier this year, we learned that the attraction would also be coming to Disneyland in California, but year later, sometime in 2022. And while we’ve been promised that version of the ride will have “special details that promise to make this amazing attraction unique for Disneyland park guests,” we still haven’t heard anything concrete about what exactly those differences might be yet. (At Disneyland, the ride will be located in Mickey’s Toontown.)

You can check out some concept art of the ride and the queue area right here.