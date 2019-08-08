Hot on the heels of news that Andy Serkis will be stepping behind the camera for the sequel to the surprise comic book movie hit Venom, we have word on at least one returning cast member joining Tom Hardy for another round of symbiote action.

Michelle Williams, who was a perplexing but welcome addition to the first Venom movie, has confirmed that she will be back for the sequel. Does that mean Venom 2 will end up having She-Venom come back for some more smooching with Eddie Brock? We can only hope that’s the case, if only to give the internet more weird things to think about for a little while.

Yahoo learned news of Michelle Williams in Venom 2 while speaking to the actress directly during the publicity tour for her new indie release After the Wedding. That makes her only the second confirmed cast member for Venom 2, though we’re pretty sure that Woody Harrelson is probably already on board after that hammy credits scene introduced him as Cletus Kasady, a serial killer who gets a symbiote of his own and becomes the deadly villain known as Carnage.

When asked about possibly working on Venom 2, Williams quickly told Yahoo, “I’m in.” And she’s rather eager to work with Andy Serkis as well, adding, “I’m such a fan of Andy’s, and I’m so inspired by what he’s been able to accomplish. He’s so gifted in such a specific way, and I’m very excited to learn from him and be around him.” That sounds like she’s speaking more about his work as an actor and motion capture performer in movies like The Lord of the Rings and the recent Planet of the Apes prequels, but he’ll likely bring that same sensibility to directing a visual effects movie like Venom.

As for how integral Michelle Williams’ character Anne Weying will be in the sequel remains to be seen. She wasn’t much more than the thankless significant other in the first Venom. She served as motivation for Eddie Brock to get his life back together, and she did end up reuniting the sybmiote Venom with Eddie Brock, albeit in a strange way that makes it seem like the symbiote locked lips with Eddie at the same time that Anne did when she was still appearing as She-Venom. Here’s the scene, in case you somehow forgot:

Right now, we don’t know where the story for Venom 2 will take us, but we have heard that Tom Hardy had a hand in cracking it. There have also been rumblings of a crossover happening with the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man played by Tom Holland, and Kevin Feige even says it’s likely to happen, but we have no idea how soon that might come to fruition.