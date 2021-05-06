Michael B. Jordan is a very good actor and a very handsome man with very big muscles, but even he has his bad workdays. Jordan recently revealed that he auditioned for the role of Finn in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and it didn’t go so well. In fact, Jordan says he bombed the audition and “ran out of there” when it was over and done with. Of course, Jordan’s career continued just fine without Star Wars. But still, it’s good to know that perfect-seeming movie stars have their occasional off days.

While appearing on Variety’s podcast Just for Variety with Marc Malkin, Michael B. Jordan revealed that he was one of the many people who auditioned for Star Wars: The Force Awakens. He also didn’t do a very good job. Jordan was specifically asked what his worst audition was, and the actor replied: “It was probably the Star Wars audition that I had with JJ [Abrams], I think. It just wasn’t my best. It was probably my worst to date.”

Jordon went on to explain what went wrong: “I just couldn’t wrap my brain around some of the sides. When you’re reading for these high-level projects, there’s never really any specificity in the sides. Everything is super gray and a secret. Reading it through, I just couldn’t connect it. Definitely bombed that one, for sure…I’m pretty sure I ran out of there.”

Jordan was auditioning for the role of Finn, which ultimately went to John Boyega. And Jordan wasn’t alone in trying out for that part, and not doing so well. Recently, Tom Holland revealed he also auditioned for the part, saying: “I remember my audition for Star Wars, I was like four or five auditions in, and I think I was auditioning for John Boyega’s role. I remember doing this scene with this lady, bless her, and she was just a drone. So I was doing all of this, like, ‘We gotta get back to the ship!’ And she was going, ‘Bleep, bloop bloop, bleep bloop.’ I just couldn’t stop laughing. I found it so funny. And I felt really bad, because she was trying really hard to be a convincing android or drone or whatever they’re called. Yeah, I obviously didn’t get the part. That wasn’t my best moment.”

In any case, losing out on Star Wars wasn’t so bad for Michael B. Jordan. He went on to star in Creed, Black Panther, and more, and will soon star in and direct Creed III.