Not content to simply dominate the big screen, Michael B. Jordan will be taking over the small screen as well. The Creed II star has just signed a first-look television deal with Amazon that comes just as his next starring vehicle Without Remorse receives a 2020 release date. The Michael B. Jordan Amazon deal comes on the heels of yet another first-look deal that the actor signed with Warner Bros. Just another step for Jordan to continue his total domination f Hollywood.

Variety reports that Jordan’s Outlier Society banner has signed a first-look television deal with Amazon Studios. As part of the deal, all Outlier Society projects will contain an inclusion rider, an inclusive-hiring clause for which Jordan was one of the first high-profile names to support. In a statement following the announcement, Jordan said:

“It’s an exciting moment for Outlier Society. On behalf of myself and President of Production, Alana Mayo, we are thrilled to be entering into this partnership with Amazon Studios. In just a few short years they have become home to some of television’s most groundbreaking series and an extraordinary place for talent to create, with a cutting-edge business model that speaks to today’s audiences. Alongside the expert leadership at Amazon Studios, we can’t wait to unveil the fruits of this union.”

The deal comes on the heels of Jordan’s first-look film deal with Warner Bros., which gave him the platform for projects like Just Mercy, which stars Jordan as real-life attorney Bryan Stevenson, who worked to release a wrongfully imprisoned man. Now this doesn’t mean that Jordan will star in every TV project under the Outlier-Amazon deal, but it’s possible we’ll see the former star of Friday Night Lights and The Wire go back to the medium that launched his career.

Meanwhile, Jordan remains a busy man on the silver screen as well, starring in Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse, which according to The Hollywood Reporter, has received an official release date for September 18, 2020. Jordan is set to star in the Stefano Sollima-directed film as John Clark, a former Navy SEAL and director of the elite counterterrorism unit Rainbow Six. John Clark is considered Clancy’s second most famous creation after Jack Ryan, but that should be no skin off Jordan’s back — he’s excelled at taking on roles surrounded by high expectations, and giving them his own spin.